Son left out against Man City

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min, known as the 'Man City Killer' for his strong performances against Manchester City, was surprisingly left out of the starting lineup, causing shock.

Tottenham Hotspur lost the match, and coach Ange Postecoglou offered an incomprehensible excuse.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min started the match against Manchester City on the bench, breaking everyone's expectations.

Manchester City's star striker Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season just 12 minutes into the first half.

In contrast, Tottenham only changed the frustrating flow of the game after Son Heung-min and three others were substituted in the 67th minute.

Son Heung-min provided a brilliant through ball to create an opportunity for a teammate, reviving Tottenham's attack.

After skillfully evading defenders, Son connected a pass from Brennan Johnson with a shot, but it was saved.

[Local Commentary: "Son, strikes! Good save, Ederson! Now that keeps the City ahead. Oh, that was a chance. That was a big chance. Sonny makes a good connection."]

In stoppage time of the second half, a moment that could have recorded Son Heung-min's fantastic assist left fans with only disappointment.

After Son's introduction, Tottenham, which finally found its rhythm, lost 1-0, failing to continue their three-match winning streak in the league.

[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "Sonny, Djed, and Deki got a bit of a breather as well because they've put in an enormous shift over the last three months and some recovery, a good week's work of training and to get ready for the Europa League game next week."]

With Tottenham eliminated from the FA Cup this weekend, there is no match, and the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 is more than a week away.

This is why fans have criticized the coach's decision to leave Son Heung-min out of the starting lineup, despite having ample rest time.

There were no results from the generational change, and with the recent upward momentum halted, Tottenham had to return empty-handed.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

