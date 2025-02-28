Nighttime parking lot practice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a professional baseball team in Okinawa, Japan, swinging bats together in the dark of night.



It is LG. What is the story behind this?



Our reporter Ha Moo-rim has covered it on-site.



[Report]



A hotel in Okinawa shrouded in darkness. Suddenly, the parking lot becomes noisy.



People can be seen swinging bats in the air, breathing heavily, and holding towels to correct their pitching postures.



These are LG's non-starting players, including Song Chan-ui and Lee Young-bin, who are eager for an opportunity.



[Song Chan-ui/LG/8th year: "I feel like this is almost the last chance."]



[Lee Young-bin/LG/5th year: "I am confident that I won't be intimidated when I go out."]



Under the guidance of manager Yeom Kyung-yeop, who even personally showed demonstrations, they are dedicated to training even late into the night.



[Yeom Kyung-yeop: "If you spread it out early, what happens? You can't go forward."]



Manager Yeom explains the reason for such night trainings.



[Yeom Kyung-yeop/LG: "This is a time for them to physically remember the baseball they have established, so overall, it is a period where the training volume needs to be high. (Isn't this an old-fashioned method?) I believe it is much more effective because we are not forcing them out, but rather explaining, understanding, and executing accurately."]



In fact, the players participating in the night training have shown enthusiasm in practice games, stimulating the starters.



In particular, rookie Kim Young-woo recorded a top ball speed of 154 km/h, becoming a candidate for a 9th inning closer.



[Kim Young-woo/LG: "I think it's really helpful training, so I feel very positive and good about it. I do want a match up with my senior Kim Do-young, who won MVP last year."]



There is a saying that effort is the mother of success.



Attention is focused on whether LG's rookies, who are sweating in training, will be able to reap the fruits of their efforts this season.



This is Ha Moo-rim from KBS News in Okinawa.



