Gold medalist snowboarder's jump

Lee Chae-woon, known as the 'Son Heung-min of snowboarding' after winning a gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, has designed the country's most difficult course himself and is now training on it.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



On the white snow-capped mountains, Lee Chae-woon impresses everyone with his bold descent.



He glides down the rail comfortably, gaining momentum, and takes off from a massive 18-meter jump without hesitation.



What makes this even more special is that Lee Chae-woon designed the course himself, which is of a level not found in the country.



It would be tough to make dozens of descents, but Lee Chae-woon's expression was rather bright.



[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "I have always wanted to try a World Cup-sized jump in Korea, and I feel really good and it's very subtle. I can't believe this is happening in Korea."]



Lee Chae-woon, who started snowboarding at the age of six, has achieved remarkable results at just 19 years old, from being the youngest winner in the history of the World Championships to winning a gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, but his desire for new challenges is endless.



[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "(In November last year) I successfully performed a trick called 'Triple Cork 1620,' which is the first in the world. It's still a trick that only I can do, and I want to showcase it on the Olympic stage after perfecting the landing."]



The genius snowboarder, who has also drawn attention for resembling soccer star Son Heung-min, now aims to make the name 'Lee Chae-woon' known worldwide instead of being compared to anyone else.



["Is there a name you would like to be called? Snowboard King!"]



[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "I want to hear people say, 'Oh, that's Lee Chae-woon!' instead of 'He looks like Son Heung-min.' I want to show that I can win a gold medal at the Olympics. Fighting!"]



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



