News 9

Gold medalist snowboarder's jump

입력 2025.02.28 (01:02) 수정 2025.02.28 (01:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Chae-woon, known as the 'Son Heung-min of snowboarding' after winning a gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, has designed the country's most difficult course himself and is now training on it.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

On the white snow-capped mountains, Lee Chae-woon impresses everyone with his bold descent.

He glides down the rail comfortably, gaining momentum, and takes off from a massive 18-meter jump without hesitation.

What makes this even more special is that Lee Chae-woon designed the course himself, which is of a level not found in the country.

It would be tough to make dozens of descents, but Lee Chae-woon's expression was rather bright.

[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "I have always wanted to try a World Cup-sized jump in Korea, and I feel really good and it's very subtle. I can't believe this is happening in Korea."]

Lee Chae-woon, who started snowboarding at the age of six, has achieved remarkable results at just 19 years old, from being the youngest winner in the history of the World Championships to winning a gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, but his desire for new challenges is endless.

[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "(In November last year) I successfully performed a trick called 'Triple Cork 1620,' which is the first in the world. It's still a trick that only I can do, and I want to showcase it on the Olympic stage after perfecting the landing."]

The genius snowboarder, who has also drawn attention for resembling soccer star Son Heung-min, now aims to make the name 'Lee Chae-woon' known worldwide instead of being compared to anyone else.

["Is there a name you would like to be called? Snowboard King!"]

[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "I want to hear people say, 'Oh, that's Lee Chae-woon!' instead of 'He looks like Son Heung-min.' I want to show that I can win a gold medal at the Olympics. Fighting!"]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gold medalist snowboarder's jump
    • 입력 2025-02-28 01:02:42
    • 수정2025-02-28 01:03:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Chae-woon, known as the 'Son Heung-min of snowboarding' after winning a gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, has designed the country's most difficult course himself and is now training on it.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

On the white snow-capped mountains, Lee Chae-woon impresses everyone with his bold descent.

He glides down the rail comfortably, gaining momentum, and takes off from a massive 18-meter jump without hesitation.

What makes this even more special is that Lee Chae-woon designed the course himself, which is of a level not found in the country.

It would be tough to make dozens of descents, but Lee Chae-woon's expression was rather bright.

[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "I have always wanted to try a World Cup-sized jump in Korea, and I feel really good and it's very subtle. I can't believe this is happening in Korea."]

Lee Chae-woon, who started snowboarding at the age of six, has achieved remarkable results at just 19 years old, from being the youngest winner in the history of the World Championships to winning a gold medal at the Harbin Winter Asian Games, but his desire for new challenges is endless.

[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "(In November last year) I successfully performed a trick called 'Triple Cork 1620,' which is the first in the world. It's still a trick that only I can do, and I want to showcase it on the Olympic stage after perfecting the landing."]

The genius snowboarder, who has also drawn attention for resembling soccer star Son Heung-min, now aims to make the name 'Lee Chae-woon' known worldwide instead of being compared to anyone else.

["Is there a name you would like to be called? Snowboard King!"]

[Lee Chae-woon/Snowboard National Team: "I want to hear people say, 'Oh, that's Lee Chae-woon!' instead of 'He looks like Son Heung-min.' I want to show that I can win a gold medal at the Olympics. Fighting!"]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?
“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용

“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용
북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…<br>“격전지에 재투입”

북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…“격전지에 재투입”
[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 <br>로프 없었다”

[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 로프 없었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.