Dribbling towards her dreams

[Anchor]



After the so-called FA jackpot, women's basketball player Park Ji-hyun, who is running towards her dreams by moving to the Spanish second division, shared her recent updates through a video interview.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



After leading Woori Bank to victory last season, Park Ji-hyun became a free agent and surprised everyone by choosing to pursue her career overseas instead of going for the FA jackpot.



Starting her overseas journey in the Australian second division, Park Ji-hyun moved through New Zealand and has been living a nomadic life since entering the Spanish second division last December.



It has been a difficult journey, as she has had to move just as she gets adjusted. But she has no regrets as it is part of her goal to reach the European first division.



[Park Ji-hyun/Azulmarino Mallorca: "I came here to get through tough experiences, so it's only natural. I try to think positively, thinking that 'going through this process might be better than not having any difficulties.'"]



The support from coach Wi Seong-woo, with whom she has had a love-hate relationship due to his strict teachings, has also been a great source of strength.



[Park Ji-hyun/Azulmarino Mallorca: "I think he said something like, 'I think what you decided to do is really great. I want to support you as you keep moving forward, and I will be watching you.']



She expressed her surprise at Woori Bank's success without her.

She also expressed how she felt the greatness of coach Wi after meeting coaches overseas.



[Park Ji-hyun/Azulmarino Mallorca: "I didn't expect it (Woori Bank to be in first place). I realized once again how great he is and how sincere he is about basketball."]



As Park Ji-hyun chose her dreams over a stable future, there is anticipation for what kind of growth she will achieve and how she will present herself to Korean fans.



[Park Ji-hyun/Azulmarino Mallorca: "I hope that when I look back in the future, I can think, 'That was a good process. This effort, this challenge, this choice was really not in vain.']



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



