[News Today] “CHOI HAS DUTY TO APPOINT JUDGE”

입력 2025-02-28 16:24:53 수정 2025-02-28 16:25:47





[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court has found that Acting President Choi Sang-mok unlawfully infringed upon the National Assembly's rights by not appointing Ma Eun-hyuk as a justice. This decision could significantly impact President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial. Choi has expressed respect for the court's ruling.



[REPORT]

Of the three Constitutional Court justice nominees elected by parliament, acting President Choi Sang-mok only left out Ma Eun-hyuk in appointing him to court.



Choi Sang-mok / Acting President (Dec. 31, 2024)

I will appoint the remaining nominee when a bipartisan agreement is confirmed.



National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik earlier filed a competence dispute against Choi claiming the acting president has infringed on the parliament's rights.



The Constitutional Court has delivered a unanimous decision after 55 days, ruling that Choi has indeed infringed on the Assembly's right to elect nominees.



Moon Hyung-bae / Acting Constitutional Court chief justice

Non-appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk infringes on the petitioner's right to form the court through election of justices as granted by the Constitution.



The court said that as long as the elected justices are legally qualified and there are no procedural flaws, the president has a duty to appoint the justice.



It said an acting president is no different in bearing this duty.



It also did not acknowledge Choi's argument that the delayed appointment was due to a lack of bipartisan consent.



Following the ruling, speaker Woo, the petitioner, called for the immediate appointment of nominee Ma amid the ongoing impeachment trial on President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly speaker

I ask for swift appointment procedures to quickly restore a 9-member bench at the Constitutional Court.



In response, the acting president said he respects the ruling but did not say whether he would go ahead with the appointment.



This points to Choi's intent to carefully review the verdict and gather opinions on the matter before making a decision.



With an impeachment trial on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also pending, Choi seems unlikely to carry out Ma's appointment in the immediate future.