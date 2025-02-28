News Today

[News Today] “CHOI HAS DUTY TO APPOINT JUDGE”

입력 2025.02.28 (16:24) 수정 2025.02.28 (16:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court has found that Acting President Choi Sang-mok unlawfully infringed upon the National Assembly's rights by not appointing Ma Eun-hyuk as a justice. This decision could significantly impact President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial. Choi has expressed respect for the court's ruling.

[REPORT]
Of the three Constitutional Court justice nominees elected by parliament, acting President Choi Sang-mok only left out Ma Eun-hyuk in appointing him to court.

Choi Sang-mok / Acting President (Dec. 31, 2024)
I will appoint the remaining nominee when a bipartisan agreement is confirmed.

National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik earlier filed a competence dispute against Choi claiming the acting president has infringed on the parliament's rights.

The Constitutional Court has delivered a unanimous decision after 55 days, ruling that Choi has indeed infringed on the Assembly's right to elect nominees.

Moon Hyung-bae / Acting Constitutional Court chief justice
Non-appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk infringes on the petitioner's right to form the court through election of justices as granted by the Constitution.

The court said that as long as the elected justices are legally qualified and there are no procedural flaws, the president has a duty to appoint the justice.

It said an acting president is no different in bearing this duty.

It also did not acknowledge Choi's argument that the delayed appointment was due to a lack of bipartisan consent.

Following the ruling, speaker Woo, the petitioner, called for the immediate appointment of nominee Ma amid the ongoing impeachment trial on President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly speaker
I ask for swift appointment procedures to quickly restore a 9-member bench at the Constitutional Court.

In response, the acting president said he respects the ruling but did not say whether he would go ahead with the appointment.

This points to Choi's intent to carefully review the verdict and gather opinions on the matter before making a decision.

With an impeachment trial on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also pending, Choi seems unlikely to carry out Ma's appointment in the immediate future.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “CHOI HAS DUTY TO APPOINT JUDGE”
    • 입력 2025-02-28 16:24:53
    • 수정2025-02-28 16:25:47
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court has found that Acting President Choi Sang-mok unlawfully infringed upon the National Assembly's rights by not appointing Ma Eun-hyuk as a justice. This decision could significantly impact President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial. Choi has expressed respect for the court's ruling.

[REPORT]
Of the three Constitutional Court justice nominees elected by parliament, acting President Choi Sang-mok only left out Ma Eun-hyuk in appointing him to court.

Choi Sang-mok / Acting President (Dec. 31, 2024)
I will appoint the remaining nominee when a bipartisan agreement is confirmed.

National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik earlier filed a competence dispute against Choi claiming the acting president has infringed on the parliament's rights.

The Constitutional Court has delivered a unanimous decision after 55 days, ruling that Choi has indeed infringed on the Assembly's right to elect nominees.

Moon Hyung-bae / Acting Constitutional Court chief justice
Non-appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk infringes on the petitioner's right to form the court through election of justices as granted by the Constitution.

The court said that as long as the elected justices are legally qualified and there are no procedural flaws, the president has a duty to appoint the justice.

It said an acting president is no different in bearing this duty.

It also did not acknowledge Choi's argument that the delayed appointment was due to a lack of bipartisan consent.

Following the ruling, speaker Woo, the petitioner, called for the immediate appointment of nominee Ma amid the ongoing impeachment trial on President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Woo Won-shik / Nat'l Assembly speaker
I ask for swift appointment procedures to quickly restore a 9-member bench at the Constitutional Court.

In response, the acting president said he respects the ruling but did not say whether he would go ahead with the appointment.

This points to Choi's intent to carefully review the verdict and gather opinions on the matter before making a decision.

With an impeachment trial on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also pending, Choi seems unlikely to carry out Ma's appointment in the immediate future.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 공수처 압수수색…“비상계엄 고발 사건 자료 확보”

검찰, 공수처 압수수색…“비상계엄 고발 사건 자료 확보”
오늘 국정협의회 일정 취소…민주 “최상목 인정 못해” 국힘 “민생보다 정쟁에 매몰”

오늘 국정협의회 일정 취소…민주 “최상목 인정 못해” 국힘 “민생보다 정쟁에 매몰”
최상목 대행 “국정협의회 취소, 깊은 유감…빠른 시일 내에 논의 열리길”

최상목 대행 “국정협의회 취소, 깊은 유감…빠른 시일 내에 논의 열리길”
‘편법대출·재산축소신고 혐의’ 양문석 1심 당선무효형

‘편법대출·재산축소신고 혐의’ 양문석 1심 당선무효형
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.