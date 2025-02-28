[News Today] ADDITIONAL NK SOLDIERS DEPLOYED
[LEAD]
It has been confirmed by the NIS that North Korea has sent additional troops to the Ukraine war. The latest deployment includes between 1,000 and 3,000 soldiers. This follows initial heavy losses, with 4,000 casualties reported.
[REPORT]
In mid-January, North Korean soldiers were reportedly pulled off the front lines after suffering heavy casualties.
Early this month, they re-appeared on the front-line battlefield in Kursk.
It is reported that more North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia and their number is estimated between 1,000 and 3,000.
The National Intelligence Service said that North Korean soldiers were deployed again to the front line in the Kursk region starting the first week of February. It is working to verify the number of added troops.
Earlier, the Ukrainian government estimated that about 2,000 North Korean soldiers were additionally dispatched.
Alyona Getmanchuk/ Chief Ukrainian delegate to Korea (Feb. 24)
They are regrouping. They are waiting for another around 2,000 people, to come to replenish the losses they already had.
North Korea sent 11,000 soldiers in the first round of deployment, and of them, about 4,000 were injured or killed.
Recently, Russia mobilized a mechanized army unit to rescue North Korean soldiers isolated in Kursk. But the operation was led to a failure when they were detected by Ukrainian drones.
Ukrainian media / (Feb. 26, local time)
As Russians moved into position under the cover of darkness, Ukrainians unleashed a rain of clustered ammunition, ensuring that it would be a night Russians would never forget.
Intelligence authorities are now keeping a close eye on whether or not the additional round of North Korean troops includes mechanized forces or those equipped with electronic equipment who are capable of carrying out modern warfare.
