[News Today] NK REOPENS TO WESTERN TOURISTS

입력 2025.02.28 (16:25)

[LEAD]
North Korea is welcoming Western group tourists again, five years after closing due to COVID-19. Observers anticipate a full resumption of civilian tourism soon.


[REPORT]
A video was uploaded on a French travel YouTuber's social media.

Pierre-Emile Biot / Travel YouTuber
"Guess where I am."

He was waiting in Yanji, China to get on the bus for group tourists to North Korea.

Pierre went on a five-day tour of the Rason Special Economic Zone, starting on February 20th.

He visited a seaside park, a beer brewery, and a deer farm and posted a photo of North Korean beer provided with a meal.

There have been Russian visitors to North Korea, but it's the first time in five years since the outbreak of COVID-19 that civilian tourists from the West were let into the country.

Simon Cockerell / Koryo Tours General Manager
"Since January of 2020, the country's been closed to all international tourists but we're glad to have finally found an opening in the Rason area in the far north of North Korea.

This travel agency plans to promote the North Korea tourism package to Europeans.

But it's still too early to say that the North has completely opened up to civilian tourists.

A Chinese travel agency's three-day Rason tour package due to depart on the 24th was cancelled on the day of departure and other travel products are being cancelled or postponed as well.

Chinese travel agency official /
You can't go to Pyongyang. (Why not? I saw 4-day package in 4,000-yuan-range on the website. Why can't I register for it?) Because it hasn't started yet.

However, those traveling to North Korea for investment or tourism product development were apparently allowed in.

North Korea is projected to attract more foreign tourists since its leader Kim Jong-un's pet project, the construction of the Kalma seaside tourism area, is finally over after ten years and is due to open in June.

