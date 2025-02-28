News Today

[News Today] UNREGISTERED MIGRANT CHILDREN

입력 2025.02.28 (16:25) 수정 2025.02.28 (16:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In Korea, some children, born and raised, remain undocumented. Known as "unregistered migrant children," they're the sons and daughters of foreigners who've overstayed their visas or whose asylum claims have failed. A temporary policy currently offers them residency under specific conditions, but this is set to end next month.

[REPORT]
Mubina left Russia to come to Korea seven years ago when she was 14 years old.

While her asylum application was being processed, she obtained a temporary residency status.

But something unexpected happened while she was moving in 2022.

Her transfer request to another school was rejected and she was put at risk of deportation.

Mobina / Unregistered migrant child
I couldn't understand why I had to quit school. I was in shock because I had to stay home and do nothing.

The current measures for 'unregistered migrant children' grants residency status only to undocumented migrant children attending school.

Mobina / Unregistered migrant child
My life started in South Korea. It's as if the time I spent here has been denied overnight.

The late Kang Tae-wan, originally from Mongolia, had to stay in Korea as an undocumented alien for 25 years after his family was conned by an employment visa scammer.

Lee Eun-hye / Mother of late Kang Tae-wan
He graduated high school but couldn't go to college. He didn't have a visa, so it meant no phone or driver's license.

He remained hidden until he was thirty, but started working in Gimje, Jeollabuk-do Province where he had no connections but had heard that he could obtain a residence visa quickly if he worked in an area with a declining population.

But, eight months later in November of last year, he died in an accident at work.

Five years ago, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea said that migrant children were not responsible for being 'unregistered' and recommended the government to come up with solutions.

Subsequently, starting in 2022, the Ministry of Justice provided a temporary measure of shortening the minimum length of stay to receive a temporary visa. But this measure is set to expire next month.

Kim Sa-gang / Migration & Human Rights Institute
The government invested in children's education until their adulthood. They all grew up as Koreans. There should be more ways for them to go forward.

In March, the justice ministry plans to make a final decision on whether to extend the implementation of this temporary measure after examining related matters.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] UNREGISTERED MIGRANT CHILDREN
    • 입력 2025-02-28 16:25:14
    • 수정2025-02-28 16:26:10
    News Today

[LEAD]
In Korea, some children, born and raised, remain undocumented. Known as "unregistered migrant children," they're the sons and daughters of foreigners who've overstayed their visas or whose asylum claims have failed. A temporary policy currently offers them residency under specific conditions, but this is set to end next month.

[REPORT]
Mubina left Russia to come to Korea seven years ago when she was 14 years old.

While her asylum application was being processed, she obtained a temporary residency status.

But something unexpected happened while she was moving in 2022.

Her transfer request to another school was rejected and she was put at risk of deportation.

Mobina / Unregistered migrant child
I couldn't understand why I had to quit school. I was in shock because I had to stay home and do nothing.

The current measures for 'unregistered migrant children' grants residency status only to undocumented migrant children attending school.

Mobina / Unregistered migrant child
My life started in South Korea. It's as if the time I spent here has been denied overnight.

The late Kang Tae-wan, originally from Mongolia, had to stay in Korea as an undocumented alien for 25 years after his family was conned by an employment visa scammer.

Lee Eun-hye / Mother of late Kang Tae-wan
He graduated high school but couldn't go to college. He didn't have a visa, so it meant no phone or driver's license.

He remained hidden until he was thirty, but started working in Gimje, Jeollabuk-do Province where he had no connections but had heard that he could obtain a residence visa quickly if he worked in an area with a declining population.

But, eight months later in November of last year, he died in an accident at work.

Five years ago, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea said that migrant children were not responsible for being 'unregistered' and recommended the government to come up with solutions.

Subsequently, starting in 2022, the Ministry of Justice provided a temporary measure of shortening the minimum length of stay to receive a temporary visa. But this measure is set to expire next month.

Kim Sa-gang / Migration & Human Rights Institute
The government invested in children's education until their adulthood. They all grew up as Koreans. There should be more ways for them to go forward.

In March, the justice ministry plans to make a final decision on whether to extend the implementation of this temporary measure after examining related matters.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 공수처 압수수색…“비상계엄 고발 사건 자료 확보”

검찰, 공수처 압수수색…“비상계엄 고발 사건 자료 확보”
오늘 국정협의회 일정 취소…민주 “최상목 인정 못해” 국힘 “민생보다 정쟁에 매몰”

오늘 국정협의회 일정 취소…민주 “최상목 인정 못해” 국힘 “민생보다 정쟁에 매몰”
최상목 대행 “국정협의회 취소, 깊은 유감…빠른 시일 내에 논의 열리길”

최상목 대행 “국정협의회 취소, 깊은 유감…빠른 시일 내에 논의 열리길”
‘편법대출·재산축소신고 혐의’ 양문석 1심 당선무효형

‘편법대출·재산축소신고 혐의’ 양문석 1심 당선무효형
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.