[News Today] HOARDING LINKED TO TWO DEATHS
[LEAD]
Compulsive hoarding has turned tragic. In recent incidents, two individuals lost their lives in fires at severely cluttered homes. We have the details.
[REPORT]
As forensic investigators of the Korea Crime Scene Investigation unit open the door, a pile of burnt bedding is seen near a wall.
The fire is believed to have begun around the bed, which is seen buried under piles of winter clothes and bags.
A 1-ton truckload of unidentifiable items were kept in this small room.
Packed with all kinds of goods, the inside of the room looks like a garbage dump.
A fire broke out here on Wednesday, killing a woman in her 50s who lived alone.
It is presumed that the fire started with a cigarette butt but the woman failed to escape from the house filled with smoke.
Jeong Yeon-woo / Neighbor
She rarely came out. She must have kept leftovers in her room and filled it up
with garbage like that.
On the same day, a fire also erupted in a studio apartment and a woman in her 40s lost her life.
The house is packed with burnt disposable dishes, food containers and clothes.
It is believed that the fire started with a heat lamp and spread to other household goods.
Suffering from hoarding disorder, the woman was under the monitoring of the local government.
Official at Haeundae-gu Dist., office/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
A mental disorder could lead to hygienic problems. She didn't have the capacity
to upkeep her home and keep it clean.
It appears that the two deceased women could not receive help from other people when the fire occurred, since they were both living alone.
