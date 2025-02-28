News Today

[News Today] WOMAN BOOKED FOR KISSING BTS JIN

입력 2025.02.28 (16:25) 수정 2025.02.28 (16:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A woman has been charged by the police for attempting excessive physical contact with K-POP star, BTS Jin.

[REPORT]
BTS member Jin held a free hug event for fans last June to celebrate his discharge from military service.

During this event, a woman attempted excessive physical contact with the star.

She even blatantly wrote about it on social media later, triggering accusations of sexual harassment.

The Songpa Police Station in Seoul said Thursday that a Japanese woman in her 50s has been booked on charges of harassment in a crowded public space under the Act on special cases concerning the punishment of sexual crimes.

She is also summoned to appear for questioning.

Police said that immediately after the hug event, they received a complaint asking for the individual's punishment, and through coordinated investigation with Japanese police, they were able to identify the suspect.

Police are also considering the time and method of calling in Jin as the victim in the case.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] WOMAN BOOKED FOR KISSING BTS JIN
    • 입력 2025-02-28 16:25:30
    • 수정2025-02-28 16:26:37
    News Today

[LEAD]
A woman has been charged by the police for attempting excessive physical contact with K-POP star, BTS Jin.

[REPORT]
BTS member Jin held a free hug event for fans last June to celebrate his discharge from military service.

During this event, a woman attempted excessive physical contact with the star.

She even blatantly wrote about it on social media later, triggering accusations of sexual harassment.

The Songpa Police Station in Seoul said Thursday that a Japanese woman in her 50s has been booked on charges of harassment in a crowded public space under the Act on special cases concerning the punishment of sexual crimes.

She is also summoned to appear for questioning.

Police said that immediately after the hug event, they received a complaint asking for the individual's punishment, and through coordinated investigation with Japanese police, they were able to identify the suspect.

Police are also considering the time and method of calling in Jin as the victim in the case.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

검찰, 공수처 압수수색…“비상계엄 고발 사건 자료 확보”

검찰, 공수처 압수수색…“비상계엄 고발 사건 자료 확보”
오늘 국정협의회 일정 취소…민주 “최상목 인정 못해” 국힘 “민생보다 정쟁에 매몰”

오늘 국정협의회 일정 취소…민주 “최상목 인정 못해” 국힘 “민생보다 정쟁에 매몰”
최상목 대행 “국정협의회 취소, 깊은 유감…빠른 시일 내에 논의 열리길”

최상목 대행 “국정협의회 취소, 깊은 유감…빠른 시일 내에 논의 열리길”
‘편법대출·재산축소신고 혐의’ 양문석 1심 당선무효형

‘편법대출·재산축소신고 혐의’ 양문석 1심 당선무효형
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.