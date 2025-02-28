[News Today] WOMAN BOOKED FOR KISSING BTS JIN

입력 2025-02-28 16:25:30 수정 2025-02-28 16:26:37 News Today





[LEAD]

A woman has been charged by the police for attempting excessive physical contact with K-POP star, BTS Jin.



[REPORT]

BTS member Jin held a free hug event for fans last June to celebrate his discharge from military service.



During this event, a woman attempted excessive physical contact with the star.



She even blatantly wrote about it on social media later, triggering accusations of sexual harassment.



The Songpa Police Station in Seoul said Thursday that a Japanese woman in her 50s has been booked on charges of harassment in a crowded public space under the Act on special cases concerning the punishment of sexual crimes.



She is also summoned to appear for questioning.



Police said that immediately after the hug event, they received a complaint asking for the individual's punishment, and through coordinated investigation with Japanese police, they were able to identify the suspect.



Police are also considering the time and method of calling in Jin as the victim in the case.