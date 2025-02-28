[News Today] WOMAN BOOKED FOR KISSING BTS JIN
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A woman has been charged by the police for attempting excessive physical contact with K-POP star, BTS Jin.
[REPORT]
BTS member Jin held a free hug event for fans last June to celebrate his discharge from military service.
During this event, a woman attempted excessive physical contact with the star.
She even blatantly wrote about it on social media later, triggering accusations of sexual harassment.
The Songpa Police Station in Seoul said Thursday that a Japanese woman in her 50s has been booked on charges of harassment in a crowded public space under the Act on special cases concerning the punishment of sexual crimes.
She is also summoned to appear for questioning.
Police said that immediately after the hug event, they received a complaint asking for the individual's punishment, and through coordinated investigation with Japanese police, they were able to identify the suspect.
Police are also considering the time and method of calling in Jin as the victim in the case.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] WOMAN BOOKED FOR KISSING BTS JIN
-
- 입력 2025-02-28 16:25:30
- 수정2025-02-28 16:26:37
[LEAD]
A woman has been charged by the police for attempting excessive physical contact with K-POP star, BTS Jin.
[REPORT]
BTS member Jin held a free hug event for fans last June to celebrate his discharge from military service.
During this event, a woman attempted excessive physical contact with the star.
She even blatantly wrote about it on social media later, triggering accusations of sexual harassment.
The Songpa Police Station in Seoul said Thursday that a Japanese woman in her 50s has been booked on charges of harassment in a crowded public space under the Act on special cases concerning the punishment of sexual crimes.
She is also summoned to appear for questioning.
Police said that immediately after the hug event, they received a complaint asking for the individual's punishment, and through coordinated investigation with Japanese police, they were able to identify the suspect.
Police are also considering the time and method of calling in Jin as the victim in the case.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.