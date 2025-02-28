Trump's tariffs shake S. Korean economy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The shock of today’s (2.28) events is significant, but the ongoing uncertainty triggered by President Trump’s comments continues to shake the market.



With weak economic fundamentals and unfavorable external conditions, stabilizing the economy is proving to be a daunting challenge.



Reporter Song Soo-jin has more.



[Report]



President Trump’s tariff-related remarks are pouring in almost daily.



This is the biggest source of anxiety for our economy, which relies on exports.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor/Feb. 25: "As I mentioned, the impact of tariff policies on interest rates is highly uncertain due to the ever-changing nature of President Trump's tariff strategies, making it difficult to make any definitive statements."]



However, President Trump's remarks are merely a 'trigger'; the reasons for the stock market decline and the rise in exchange rates are complex.



The economy of our largest export partner, China, is not doing well, so the recovery in exports is slow.



Foreign exchange reserves are barely maintaining the 'safety line' of 410 billion dollars.



The uncertainty surrounding tariffs is expected to be resolved only when the U.S. trade policy is announced in April.



[Cho Byeong-hyeon/DAOL Investment & Securities Investment Strategy Team Leader: "Until around May, we will see fluctuations around the 1,450 won level, and there will likely be ongoing doubts about whether the won can easily strengthen."]



Because of this, the Bank of Korea's concerns about whether to stabilize the exchange rate or stimulate the economy have deepened, especially after the recent interest rate cut.



The supplementary budget plan also faces complications, as it must consider the variable of price stability, making fiscal planning even more challenging.



The Bank of Korea recently lowered its growth forecast for this year to 1.5%, predicting that the growth rate could decline further depending on the impact of tariffs.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



