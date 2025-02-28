News 9

Trump's tariffs shake S. Korean economy

입력 2025.02.28 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The shock of today’s (2.28) events is significant, but the ongoing uncertainty triggered by President Trump’s comments continues to shake the market.

With weak economic fundamentals and unfavorable external conditions, stabilizing the economy is proving to be a daunting challenge.

Reporter Song Soo-jin has more.

[Report]

President Trump’s tariff-related remarks are pouring in almost daily.

This is the biggest source of anxiety for our economy, which relies on exports.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor/Feb. 25: "As I mentioned, the impact of tariff policies on interest rates is highly uncertain due to the ever-changing nature of President Trump's tariff strategies, making it difficult to make any definitive statements."]

However, President Trump's remarks are merely a 'trigger'; the reasons for the stock market decline and the rise in exchange rates are complex.

The economy of our largest export partner, China, is not doing well, so the recovery in exports is slow.

Foreign exchange reserves are barely maintaining the 'safety line' of 410 billion dollars.

The uncertainty surrounding tariffs is expected to be resolved only when the U.S. trade policy is announced in April.

[Cho Byeong-hyeon/DAOL Investment & Securities Investment Strategy Team Leader: "Until around May, we will see fluctuations around the 1,450 won level, and there will likely be ongoing doubts about whether the won can easily strengthen."]

Because of this, the Bank of Korea's concerns about whether to stabilize the exchange rate or stimulate the economy have deepened, especially after the recent interest rate cut.

The supplementary budget plan also faces complications, as it must consider the variable of price stability, making fiscal planning even more challenging.

The Bank of Korea recently lowered its growth forecast for this year to 1.5%, predicting that the growth rate could decline further depending on the impact of tariffs.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump's tariffs shake S. Korean economy
    • 입력 2025-02-28 23:46:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

The shock of today’s (2.28) events is significant, but the ongoing uncertainty triggered by President Trump’s comments continues to shake the market.

With weak economic fundamentals and unfavorable external conditions, stabilizing the economy is proving to be a daunting challenge.

Reporter Song Soo-jin has more.

[Report]

President Trump’s tariff-related remarks are pouring in almost daily.

This is the biggest source of anxiety for our economy, which relies on exports.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor/Feb. 25: "As I mentioned, the impact of tariff policies on interest rates is highly uncertain due to the ever-changing nature of President Trump's tariff strategies, making it difficult to make any definitive statements."]

However, President Trump's remarks are merely a 'trigger'; the reasons for the stock market decline and the rise in exchange rates are complex.

The economy of our largest export partner, China, is not doing well, so the recovery in exports is slow.

Foreign exchange reserves are barely maintaining the 'safety line' of 410 billion dollars.

The uncertainty surrounding tariffs is expected to be resolved only when the U.S. trade policy is announced in April.

[Cho Byeong-hyeon/DAOL Investment & Securities Investment Strategy Team Leader: "Until around May, we will see fluctuations around the 1,450 won level, and there will likely be ongoing doubts about whether the won can easily strengthen."]

Because of this, the Bank of Korea's concerns about whether to stabilize the exchange rate or stimulate the economy have deepened, especially after the recent interest rate cut.

The supplementary budget plan also faces complications, as it must consider the variable of price stability, making fiscal planning even more challenging.

The Bank of Korea recently lowered its growth forecast for this year to 1.5%, predicting that the growth rate could decline further depending on the impact of tariffs.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원<br> 급등

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원 급등
정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수

정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수
전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!

전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!
야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…<br>최상목 “깊은 유감”

야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…최상목 “깊은 유감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.