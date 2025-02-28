KOSPI plummets, won weakens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The tariff war that started in the United States has sent shock waves through our financial market.



Stock prices have plummeted, marking a black Friday.



The won-dollar exchange rate surged, surpassing 1,460 won again.



First, we have a report from reporter Park Chan.



[Report]



Today (Feb. 28), the KOSPI closed down 89 points, or nearly 3.4%, finishing at around 2,532.



This is the largest drop in about seven months since last August, when concerns about a U.S. economic recession caused a nearly 9% plunge in one day.



The combination of U.S. President Trump's additional tariff remarks and the sharp decline in the U.S. tech stocks has led to this 'black Friday'.



Starting with a 1% drop in the early trading session, the KOSPI gradually widened its losses, closing down 3.39%.



It also fell below the 2,600 level after nine trading days.



Foreign investors led the index decline by net selling over 1.5 trillion won.



Semiconductor stocks, including the top market cap Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, all fell, and 89% of the traded stocks, including large-cap companies, declined.



[Lee Kyung-min/Daishin Securities Researcher: "The Chinese stock market had been somewhat supportive, but with the tariff issue emerging, the Chinese stock market has also been shaken significantly, leading to a large drop from the previously stable trend in our market."]



The KOSDAQ index also closed down 3.49% at around 743.



The won-dollar exchange rate surged more than 20 won today, closing at 1,463 won.



This is the highest since the 3rd of this month.



The exchange rate had peaked earlier this month following Trump's tariff remarks and had been moving in the 1,430-40 won range, but it has now returned to a month ago's level.



[Baek Seok-hyun/Shinhan Bank Economist: "After the announcement, they showed a process of deferring through negotiations, but after that, the market is expected to go through an adjustment period, and the exchange rate may drop a bit."]



Next month, depending on whether the Trump administration actually imposes tariffs, our stock market and exchange rate may fluctuate further.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



