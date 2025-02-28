News 9

U.S. market shows growing concern

[Anchor]

The strong performance of the U.S. stock market has disappeared.

The price of Bitcoin, a leading virtual asset, is also on the decline.

The expectations that the easing of regulations following President Trump's inauguration would benefit the economy have faded, replaced by growing anxiety.

This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.

[Report]

The price of Bitcoin has fallen below $80,000.

This is nearly a 30% drop from its peak and is close to the price right after President Trump was elected.

This seems to be due to disappointment over the lack of clear policies since Trump's inauguration.

There are also analyses suggesting that this reflects the economic situation.

Overnight, the Nasdaq index dropped by more than 2%.

[Ben McMillan/Chief Investment Officer, IDX Advisors: "Bitcoin being kind of the perfect canary in the coal mine, and there's real concerns there."]

The most recent indicator showing this is the weekly unemployment claims.

It has reached its highest level this year, with analyses suggesting that the Trump administration's public sector workforce reductions have had an impact.

There are also concerns that the employment deterioration could spread to the private sector.

[Lana Foroohar/CNN Global Economics Analyst: "Are literally some of the firings just in the federal government, which has 10 million workers? Is that going to be enough to cause a recession?"]

Adding to the anxiety is the tariff policy.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, which he had previously suspended, as well as an additional 10% tariff on China starting next month.

China has immediately warned of retaliation.

The U.S. economy cannot avoid being affected, no matter how big or small the impact.

In a recent poll, 59% of Americans responded that prices would rise due to tariffs, and consumer sentiment is shrinking.

[Joanne Hsu/Head of Consumer Surveys, University of Michigan: "A lot of consumers are spontaneously telling us that they're really worried that tariffs are going to lead to bad consequences for the economy."]

More than a month after President Trump's inauguration, anxiety is growing more than expectations.

There are evaluations that people are just beginning to recognize the impact of Trump's policies.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

