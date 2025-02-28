News 9

DP cancels National Policy Council

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party, which urged the appointment of candidate Ma, ultimately canceled the scheduled meeting between the government, ruling, and opposition parties today (Feb. 28).

They notified that they would not attend, stating they could not meet with Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

Discussions on pension reform and supplementary budget have been postponed again, and Acting President Choi expressed deep regret.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

The national policy council meeting, which was set to be held again after eight days, was abruptly canceled.

The Democratic Party notified their absence just 20 minutes before the meeting was to start.

The reason was that Acting President Choi Sang-mok did not appoint Judge Ma Eun-hyuk today (Feb. 28).

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "As long as Acting President Choi Sang-mok does not fulfill his constitutional duties, it is difficult to recognize him as a dialogue partner. This is the reason for withholding attendance at today's national policy council."]

They criticized that Acting President Choi is exacerbating national confusion rather than stabilizing the government.

The People Power Party pointed out that while they want to discuss people's livelihoods, the Democratic Party is mired in political strife.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Forcing an appointment of a nominee on the acting president and showing an attitude of not recognizing him as acting president is not only extremely arrogant but also a rude attitude."]

Acting President Choi, who was heading to the National Assembly to attend the meeting, also expressed deep regret over the cancellation of the national policy council, which was supposed to discuss solutions to livelihood issues and survival strategies for key industries, and urged for it to be held as soon as possible.

However, the future resumption of the national policy council remains uncertain.

The pension reform, which was to be addressed as an agenda item, is facing sharp disagreements between the ruling and opposition parties over the income replacement rate and automatic adjustment mechanism, while the semiconductor special law is contentious due to the issue of exceptions to the 52-hour workweek.

Discussions on the Democratic Party's proposal for a 250,000 won consumption coupon for all citizens and the People Power Party's announcement today of a support plan of up to 500,000 won for vulnerable groups are also expected to drift for the time being amid the standoff between the parties.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

