Tighter oversight of election body

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has announced that it will strengthen oversight and monitoring by the National Assembly regarding the serious preferential hiring practices revealed at the National Election Commission(NEC).



They plan to push for a national investigation and the introduction of a personnel hearing for the Secretary-General.



Democratic Party responded that this is an attempt to divert attention from the Constitutional Court's decision.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



"An omnipotent mafia organization" and "a modern version of the nepotism group," the People Power Party has launched fierce criticism against the NEC.



They argue that the NEC, which is supposed to manage elections fairly and transparently, has lost its ability for self-correction.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "When the controversy over hiring relatives arose, they attempted to conceal criminal acts by ordering the destruction of documents. At this point, it is hard to tell whether they are an organization managing elections or a criminal mafia family."]



They stated that the Constitutional Court's decision on the unconstitutionality of the inspection on the NEC does not exclude the National Assembly's national investigation and control by investigative agencies, and they announced plans for oversight and monitoring by the National Assembly.



To prevent corruption and misconduct at the NEC, they plan to establish a 'special auditor' that includes prosecutors and police, and to introduce a temporary national investigation into the NEC and a personnel hearing for the Secretary-General.



They proposed to hold an urgent inquiry into the NEC on the 5th of next month.



The Democratic Party acknowledged that hiring misconduct is wrong but did not issue an official statement.



However, they stated that any investigation into the NEC's corruption and misconduct should follow judicial procedures by investigative agencies.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Member of the Supreme Council of the Democratic Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "It seems that the Constitutional Court has judged that conducting an audit in this manner regarding the entire agency is inappropriate."]



Some have criticized the ruling party for trying to divert attention from the Constitutional Court's decision.



For the personnel hearing for Kim Dae-woong, a member of the NEC, scheduled for the 6th of next month, both parties have selected witnesses, including former Secretary-General Park Chan-jin, who is implicated in the hiring misconduct allegations.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



