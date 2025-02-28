Expressway collapse probe

동영상 고정 취소

A joint on-site inspection was conducted today (2.28) regarding the collapse at the Sejong-Anseong Expressway construction site, which resulted in 10 casualties.



Simultaneously, police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor conducted searches of the construction company and contractors involved.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.



[Report]



A 50-meter-high bridge pier with its deck completely collapsed.



Investigators are examining the accident site from the hillside next to the pier.



They also take photos of the scene with the fallen debris under the pier.



Three days after the collapse accident, a joint investigation by six agencies, including the police, was conducted today.



During the five-hour joint investigation, investigators comprehensively examined issues related to the construction process and material quality.



[Oh Seok-bong/Forensic Science Division Chief, Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency: "We are comprehensively reviewing whether the construction proceeded according to plan, and whether the concrete strength and internal rebar were appropriately mixed and installed..."]



An investigation into potential negligence by the construction company has also begun.



The police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor searched seven locations, including the Korea Expressway Corporation, the construction company Hyundai Engineering, and the headquarters and site office of the subcontractor Jangheon Engineering & Construction.



It is reported that they secured documents related to the bridge installation plan and work process.



The construction company, Hyundai Engineering, held a press conference to publicly apologize and promised to prevent a recurrence.



[Joo Woo-jung/Hyundai Engineering CEO: "We will prepare and establish measures to ensure that such accidents do not occur again and thoroughly implement them..."]



The police have charged the site manager of Jangheon Engineering & Construction with negligent homicide, while the Ministry of Employment and Labor has charged officials of the primary contractor and subcontractor with violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



