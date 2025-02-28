Ma Eun-hyuk's appointment contested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is being contested by both ruling and opposition parties, following the Constitutional Court's decision that the delay in his appointment is unconstitutional.



The Democratic Party has pressured Acting President Choi Sang-mok, stating that they will not recognize him as acting authority if Ma is not appointed, while the People Power Party has countered that the Constitutional Court has lost its impartiality and that the appointment should not proceed.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has repeatedly emphasized that the essence of the Constitutional Court's decision is the immediate appointment of nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.



They reaffirmed that neither the President nor the acting authority has the right to refrain from appointing a Constitutional Court justice designated by the National Assembly.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Acting President Choi Sang-mok has also come forward to protect the insurrection and side with the People Power Party. The Constitutional Court has made a decision, so what is this political judgment about?"]



They have intensified their offensive against Acting President Choi.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "If the appointment is not made by this morning, we clearly warn that we cannot recognize him as the acting president."]



Other opposition parties have also called for the impeachment of Acting President Choi.



The People Power Party has come to support Acting President Choi.



They urged a delay in appointments until the impeachment trials of the President and Prime Minister are concluded.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We interpret that the timing and method of appointment can be decided at the discretion of the President or acting authority."]



They also raised procedural issues.



They claimed that Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae mentioned the National Assembly's plenary session, and hinted at the possibility of passing a resolution urging the appointment, at the National Assembly's request for an opportunity to rectify any procedural flaws.



[Lee Yang-soo/People Power Party Secretary General: "(The Constitutional Court) has issued a directive to rectify procedural flaws, which looks like premeditated game. The loss of fairness and trust is something the Constitutional Court has brought upon itself."]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not made any comments regarding the appointment of nominee Ma for two consecutive days.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



