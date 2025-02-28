News 9

Prosecution raids CIO

[Anchor]

The prosecution conducted a search and seizure at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) today (Feb. 28).

This is to secure related materials to investigate the suspicion that the anti-corruption body concealed the fact that the warrant requested regarding President Yoon's investigation was dismissed by the Seoul Central District Court.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The prosecution has searched the CIO located in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.

They are securing materials to investigate the suspicion that the CIO concealed the fact that the warrant requested regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's investigation was dismissed by the Seoul Central District Court.

Earlier, President Yoon's side reported Oh Dong-woon, the head of the CIO, for the suspicion of creating and using false official documents to the prosecution last week.

The office of People Power Party lawmaker Joo Jin-woo stated that when they asked whether the CIO had ever requested a search warrant or communications warrant in addition to the arrest warrant related to President Yoon's case, the CIO replied, "There is no such request," sparking accusations of providing false information.

[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party lawmaker/Feb. 25: "The fact that the CIO requested a warrant from the Western District Court instead of the Central District Court, which has exclusive jurisdiction, is very unusual, and that is why the term 'warrant shopping' has emerged."]

In addition, the prosecution is known to have received reports from civic groups regarding the violation of jurisdiction by the CIO and the concealment of the dismissal of the warrant, and has begun compulsory investigations.

Previously, the CIO requested an arrest warrant for President Yoon from the Seoul Western District Court in December last year and obtained it.

However, there was controversy over the legality of the warrant, as it did not comply with Article 31 of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials Act, which specifies the Seoul Central District Court as the competent court.

The CIO maintains that it followed proper procedures.

[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Director/Feb. 25: "Denying the validity of an arrest warrant that was legitimately issued undermines the foundation of the rule of law..."]

The prosecution plans to summon and investigate the relevant parties as soon as the analysis of the seized materials is completed.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

