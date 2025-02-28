Rainfall on Mar. 1 holiday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting tomorrow (Mar. 1), the weather will be gloomy throughout the Samiljeol holiday.



Rain and snow are expected nationwide, and particularly in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the Yeongdong region, heavy snowfall of up to 70cm is forecasted until the middle of next week.



We have a report from meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



Thick rain is pouring down on the Jeju coast in the darkness, but as the day brightens, the rain clouds are gradually retreating.



The rain that fell in Jeju, Chungcheong Province, and southern regions since early this morning (Feb. 28) has stopped by the morning, but there is also rain expected tomorrow, which is Samiljeol.



Rain will start in the Honam and Jeju regions tomorrow morning and will expand nationwide by the afternoon.



The expected precipitation is up to 30mm in Jeju Island, and about 5 to 20mm in other regions.



On the day after tomorrow (Mar. 2), rain clouds will approach again from the West Sea, bringing rain or snow nationwide.



In particular, heavy snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the Yeongdong region, where cold easterly winds are blowing along the edge of a high-pressure system.



The expected snowfall for the day after tomorrow is up to 20cm in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, 3 to 8cm in the Gangwon Yeongseo and northern East Coast, and about 1 to 5cm in the northeastern Gyeonggi Province and in the mountainous areas of Gyeongbuk Province.



The rain and snow are expected to continue intermittently, possibly lasting until the middle of next week.



[Kim Byeong-kwon/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With the cold air, the easterly winds will continue until the 5th, and there may be places in the Gangwon Yeongdong and mountainous areas that receive more than 70cm of snow."]



As traffic volume is expected to increase during the Samiljeol holiday period, caution is advised as icy roads or black ice may form due to the rain and snow.



The snow in the Gangwon Yeongdong region is heavy and wet, raising concerns about facility collapses.



With the continuing rain and snow, dry weather advisories will gradually be lifted, and the risk of forest fires is expected to decrease somewhat.



This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.



