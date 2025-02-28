News 9

Rainfall on Mar. 1 holiday

입력 2025.02.28 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Starting tomorrow (Mar. 1), the weather will be gloomy throughout the Samiljeol holiday.

Rain and snow are expected nationwide, and particularly in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the Yeongdong region, heavy snowfall of up to 70cm is forecasted until the middle of next week.

We have a report from meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

Thick rain is pouring down on the Jeju coast in the darkness, but as the day brightens, the rain clouds are gradually retreating.

The rain that fell in Jeju, Chungcheong Province, and southern regions since early this morning (Feb. 28) has stopped by the morning, but there is also rain expected tomorrow, which is Samiljeol.

Rain will start in the Honam and Jeju regions tomorrow morning and will expand nationwide by the afternoon.

The expected precipitation is up to 30mm in Jeju Island, and about 5 to 20mm in other regions.

On the day after tomorrow (Mar. 2), rain clouds will approach again from the West Sea, bringing rain or snow nationwide.

In particular, heavy snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the Yeongdong region, where cold easterly winds are blowing along the edge of a high-pressure system.

The expected snowfall for the day after tomorrow is up to 20cm in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, 3 to 8cm in the Gangwon Yeongseo and northern East Coast, and about 1 to 5cm in the northeastern Gyeonggi Province and in the mountainous areas of Gyeongbuk Province.

The rain and snow are expected to continue intermittently, possibly lasting until the middle of next week.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With the cold air, the easterly winds will continue until the 5th, and there may be places in the Gangwon Yeongdong and mountainous areas that receive more than 70cm of snow."]

As traffic volume is expected to increase during the Samiljeol holiday period, caution is advised as icy roads or black ice may form due to the rain and snow.

The snow in the Gangwon Yeongdong region is heavy and wet, raising concerns about facility collapses.

With the continuing rain and snow, dry weather advisories will gradually be lifted, and the risk of forest fires is expected to decrease somewhat.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rainfall on Mar. 1 holiday
    • 입력 2025-02-28 23:46:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Starting tomorrow (Mar. 1), the weather will be gloomy throughout the Samiljeol holiday.

Rain and snow are expected nationwide, and particularly in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the Yeongdong region, heavy snowfall of up to 70cm is forecasted until the middle of next week.

We have a report from meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

Thick rain is pouring down on the Jeju coast in the darkness, but as the day brightens, the rain clouds are gradually retreating.

The rain that fell in Jeju, Chungcheong Province, and southern regions since early this morning (Feb. 28) has stopped by the morning, but there is also rain expected tomorrow, which is Samiljeol.

Rain will start in the Honam and Jeju regions tomorrow morning and will expand nationwide by the afternoon.

The expected precipitation is up to 30mm in Jeju Island, and about 5 to 20mm in other regions.

On the day after tomorrow (Mar. 2), rain clouds will approach again from the West Sea, bringing rain or snow nationwide.

In particular, heavy snow is forecasted in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the Yeongdong region, where cold easterly winds are blowing along the edge of a high-pressure system.

The expected snowfall for the day after tomorrow is up to 20cm in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, 3 to 8cm in the Gangwon Yeongseo and northern East Coast, and about 1 to 5cm in the northeastern Gyeonggi Province and in the mountainous areas of Gyeongbuk Province.

The rain and snow are expected to continue intermittently, possibly lasting until the middle of next week.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With the cold air, the easterly winds will continue until the 5th, and there may be places in the Gangwon Yeongdong and mountainous areas that receive more than 70cm of snow."]

As traffic volume is expected to increase during the Samiljeol holiday period, caution is advised as icy roads or black ice may form due to the rain and snow.

The snow in the Gangwon Yeongdong region is heavy and wet, raising concerns about facility collapses.

With the continuing rain and snow, dry weather advisories will gradually be lifted, and the risk of forest fires is expected to decrease somewhat.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원<br> 급등

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원 급등
정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수

정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수
전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!

전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!
야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…<br>최상목 “깊은 유감”

야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…최상목 “깊은 유감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.