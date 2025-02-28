Presidential hopefuls rush to reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential hopefuls from both parties are vying to take the initiative on the issue by advocating for constitutional amendments.



There are even statements suggesting that the next president will amend the constitution and not serve a full five-year term.



On the other hand, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is still keeping his distance from discussions on constitutional amendments.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has revealed his plan for a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term.



He stated that if elected president, he would serve only three years and during that time, he would push for a four-year term system amendment.



[Kim Jong-hyeok/Former People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Pro-Han Dong-hoon/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(The next president) should amend the constitution and step down after three years, and should not run for re-election." ]



Prior to this, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also advocated for a constitutional amendment emphasizing local autonomy, which includes shortening the presidential term.



[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, Kim Young-soo': "If I become the party's candidate, I will amend the constitution in advance to align with the next general election and adjust the term accordingly."]



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo is promoting a four-year term system amendment but opposed Han's plan, questioning, "What can a three-year president accomplish?"



He argued that a constitutional amendment aimed at the next century should not be rushed.



Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo expressed a cautious stance, saying, "Even if there are issues with the constitution, amendments should be made gradually."



Non-mainstream candidates from the opposition are also actively advocating for constitutional amendments.



Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon criticized Lee Jae-myung's remark that "constitutional amendments are a black hole."



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "I don't understand. I find it very regrettable. Constitutional amendments are not a black hole but a way to create a new Republic of Korea..."]



Lee Jae-myung deflected the question.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems you are worried about issues not only related to the provincial government but also about state affairs."]



Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum left open the possibility of shortening the term, stating, "The next government will be a transitional government that sets the Republic of Korea right," while former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo suggested prioritizing a 'preventive amendment against martial law.'



Lee Jae-myung stated that the focus should be on overcoming the insurrection for now and suggested that discussions on constitutional amendments should take place after the impeachment ruling.



KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



