News 9

Presidential hopefuls rush to reform

입력 2025.02.28 (23:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The presidential hopefuls from both parties are vying to take the initiative on the issue by advocating for constitutional amendments.

There are even statements suggesting that the next president will amend the constitution and not serve a full five-year term.

On the other hand, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is still keeping his distance from discussions on constitutional amendments.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has revealed his plan for a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term.

He stated that if elected president, he would serve only three years and during that time, he would push for a four-year term system amendment.

[Kim Jong-hyeok/Former People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Pro-Han Dong-hoon/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(The next president) should amend the constitution and step down after three years, and should not run for re-election." ]

Prior to this, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also advocated for a constitutional amendment emphasizing local autonomy, which includes shortening the presidential term.

[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, Kim Young-soo': "If I become the party's candidate, I will amend the constitution in advance to align with the next general election and adjust the term accordingly."]

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo is promoting a four-year term system amendment but opposed Han's plan, questioning, "What can a three-year president accomplish?"

He argued that a constitutional amendment aimed at the next century should not be rushed.

Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo expressed a cautious stance, saying, "Even if there are issues with the constitution, amendments should be made gradually."

Non-mainstream candidates from the opposition are also actively advocating for constitutional amendments.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon criticized Lee Jae-myung's remark that "constitutional amendments are a black hole."

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "I don't understand. I find it very regrettable. Constitutional amendments are not a black hole but a way to create a new Republic of Korea..."]

Lee Jae-myung deflected the question.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems you are worried about issues not only related to the provincial government but also about state affairs."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum left open the possibility of shortening the term, stating, "The next government will be a transitional government that sets the Republic of Korea right," while former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo suggested prioritizing a 'preventive amendment against martial law.'

Lee Jae-myung stated that the focus should be on overcoming the insurrection for now and suggested that discussions on constitutional amendments should take place after the impeachment ruling.

KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidential hopefuls rush to reform
    • 입력 2025-02-28 23:46:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

The presidential hopefuls from both parties are vying to take the initiative on the issue by advocating for constitutional amendments.

There are even statements suggesting that the next president will amend the constitution and not serve a full five-year term.

On the other hand, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, is still keeping his distance from discussions on constitutional amendments.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has revealed his plan for a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term.

He stated that if elected president, he would serve only three years and during that time, he would push for a four-year term system amendment.

[Kim Jong-hyeok/Former People Power Party Supreme Council Member/Pro-Han Dong-hoon/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "(The next president) should amend the constitution and step down after three years, and should not run for re-election." ]

Prior to this, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also advocated for a constitutional amendment emphasizing local autonomy, which includes shortening the presidential term.

[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, Kim Young-soo': "If I become the party's candidate, I will amend the constitution in advance to align with the next general election and adjust the term accordingly."]

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo is promoting a four-year term system amendment but opposed Han's plan, questioning, "What can a three-year president accomplish?"

He argued that a constitutional amendment aimed at the next century should not be rushed.

Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo expressed a cautious stance, saying, "Even if there are issues with the constitution, amendments should be made gradually."

Non-mainstream candidates from the opposition are also actively advocating for constitutional amendments.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon criticized Lee Jae-myung's remark that "constitutional amendments are a black hole."

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "I don't understand. I find it very regrettable. Constitutional amendments are not a black hole but a way to create a new Republic of Korea..."]

Lee Jae-myung deflected the question.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "It seems you are worried about issues not only related to the provincial government but also about state affairs."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum left open the possibility of shortening the term, stating, "The next government will be a transitional government that sets the Republic of Korea right," while former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo suggested prioritizing a 'preventive amendment against martial law.'

Lee Jae-myung stated that the focus should be on overcoming the insurrection for now and suggested that discussions on constitutional amendments should take place after the impeachment ruling.

KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원<br> 급등

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원 급등
정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수

정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수
전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!

전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!
야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…<br>최상목 “깊은 유감”

야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…최상목 “깊은 유감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.