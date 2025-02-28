News 9

Pension fund sees record returns

[Anchor]

The National Pension Service achieved the highest return rate in history for the second consecutive year by investing in overseas stocks last year.

The profit amounts to 160 trillion won.

However, the government claims that the impact is minimal and insists that pension reform is essential.

Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook analyzed why this is the case.

[Report]

The return rate of the National Pension last year was 15%.

After a negative return in 2022, it recorded the highest return in 2023, and last year it set a new record again.

The profit is 160 trillion won, and the total reserves amount to 1,213 trillion won.

Although the domestic stock market was sluggish, investments in overseas stocks performed well, boosting the return rate.

The government predicts that if the pension return rate increases by 1 percentage point, the depletion point of the fund will be extended by five years.

[Seok Jae-eun/Professor, Department of Social Welfare, Hallym University/Feb. 23/Parliament Pension Reform Public Hearing: "If we can utilize the fund management profits along with the pension insurance premium revenues as two pillars of finance, we can create sustainable systems with lower premium burdens than advanced countries."]

Despite the National Pension generating significant profits, the government argues that pension reform is necessary.

A government official explained, "The pension fund must be maintained for 70 years to be evaluated as financially stable," and added, "Short-term return rates do not affect the estimates."

The government's reasoning is that since it is virtually impossible to maintain a consistent return rate every year, the contributions made by subscribers, or the insurance premium rate, must be increased.

[Lee Gi-il/First Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare/Feb. 8: "This could be the last golden time. The government believes that reform must be carried out at this time and I assure you that it will be achieved in the first half of this year."]

Although it is expected that reaching an agreement on the pension reform plan will be difficult in this extraordinary session of the National Assembly, the National Pension Service stated that it will strengthen its fund management capabilities and thoroughly manage risks to enhance the return rate.

This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.

