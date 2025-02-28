News 9

Jeonbuk bids for 2036 Olympics

입력 2025.02.28 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Jeonbuk has been selected as the representative of Korea to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

This has overturned expectations that Seoul would have the upper hand with its active bidding efforts.

First, Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

[“Seoul! Seoul!”]

[“Jeonbuk! Jeonbuk!”]

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's general meeting was heated like an Olympic cheering event.

The fierce competition between the two regions to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics resulted in...

[Yoo Seong-min/Chairman of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee: “The first place is Jeonbuk Special State, which received 49 votes.”]

It was a victory for Jeonbuk State.

Out of a total of 76 votes, with each of the 38 Olympic sports organizations casting two votes, Jeonbuk received an impressive 49 votes.

Initially, there were strong predictions that Seoul would be the front runner, but Jeonbuk's overwhelming victory defied expectations.

[Kim Kwan-young/Governor of Jeonbuk State: “Jeonbuk has pulled off a miracle. I believe that the spirit of achieving harmony in South Korea aligns best with the Olympic spirit.”]

Governor Kim Kwan-young and the entire local community united and campaigned vigorously to complete this remarkable turnaround.

[Jeong Gang-seon/President of Jeonbuk State Sports Council: “If they agreed to meet, I went without fail. I worked until 3 AM, 2 AM. It may not be enough, but I think this is just the beginning.”]

With this, Jeonbuk has completely washed away the disappointment of losing to Pyeongchang when it bid for the Winter Olympics in 2014 with Muju.

Immediately after the announcement of the results, Jeonbuk signed an agreement with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and is now set to represent Korea in the '2036 Jeonju Olympics' on the main stage.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeonbuk bids for 2036 Olympics
    • 입력 2025-02-28 23:49:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Jeonbuk has been selected as the representative of Korea to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

This has overturned expectations that Seoul would have the upper hand with its active bidding efforts.

First, Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

[“Seoul! Seoul!”]

[“Jeonbuk! Jeonbuk!”]

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's general meeting was heated like an Olympic cheering event.

The fierce competition between the two regions to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics resulted in...

[Yoo Seong-min/Chairman of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee: “The first place is Jeonbuk Special State, which received 49 votes.”]

It was a victory for Jeonbuk State.

Out of a total of 76 votes, with each of the 38 Olympic sports organizations casting two votes, Jeonbuk received an impressive 49 votes.

Initially, there were strong predictions that Seoul would be the front runner, but Jeonbuk's overwhelming victory defied expectations.

[Kim Kwan-young/Governor of Jeonbuk State: “Jeonbuk has pulled off a miracle. I believe that the spirit of achieving harmony in South Korea aligns best with the Olympic spirit.”]

Governor Kim Kwan-young and the entire local community united and campaigned vigorously to complete this remarkable turnaround.

[Jeong Gang-seon/President of Jeonbuk State Sports Council: “If they agreed to meet, I went without fail. I worked until 3 AM, 2 AM. It may not be enough, but I think this is just the beginning.”]

With this, Jeonbuk has completely washed away the disappointment of losing to Pyeongchang when it bid for the Winter Olympics in 2014 with Muju.

Immediately after the announcement of the results, Jeonbuk signed an agreement with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and is now set to represent Korea in the '2036 Jeonju Olympics' on the main stage.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원<br> 급등

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원 급등
정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수

정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수
전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!

전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!
야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…<br>최상목 “깊은 유감”

야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…최상목 “깊은 유감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.