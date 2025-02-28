Jeonbuk bids for 2036 Olympics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jeonbuk has been selected as the representative of Korea to bid for the 2036 Olympics.



This has overturned expectations that Seoul would have the upper hand with its active bidding efforts.



First, Heo Sol-ji reports.



[Report]



[“Seoul! Seoul!”]



[“Jeonbuk! Jeonbuk!”]



The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's general meeting was heated like an Olympic cheering event.



The fierce competition between the two regions to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics resulted in...



[Yoo Seong-min/Chairman of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee: “The first place is Jeonbuk Special State, which received 49 votes.”]



It was a victory for Jeonbuk State.



Out of a total of 76 votes, with each of the 38 Olympic sports organizations casting two votes, Jeonbuk received an impressive 49 votes.



Initially, there were strong predictions that Seoul would be the front runner, but Jeonbuk's overwhelming victory defied expectations.



[Kim Kwan-young/Governor of Jeonbuk State: “Jeonbuk has pulled off a miracle. I believe that the spirit of achieving harmony in South Korea aligns best with the Olympic spirit.”]



Governor Kim Kwan-young and the entire local community united and campaigned vigorously to complete this remarkable turnaround.



[Jeong Gang-seon/President of Jeonbuk State Sports Council: “If they agreed to meet, I went without fail. I worked until 3 AM, 2 AM. It may not be enough, but I think this is just the beginning.”]



With this, Jeonbuk has completely washed away the disappointment of losing to Pyeongchang when it bid for the Winter Olympics in 2014 with Muju.



Immediately after the announcement of the results, Jeonbuk signed an agreement with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and is now set to represent Korea in the '2036 Jeonju Olympics' on the main stage.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



