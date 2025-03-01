Election commissions worldwide

News 9

[Anchor]

Concerns and controversies surrounding the National Election Commission will ultimately be resolved by finding a balance that ensures independence while also providing appropriate checks and oversight.

How have other democratic countries reflected this concern in their systems? Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has looked into it.

[Report]

The election management organizations in major countries overseas have been designed according to the history of democracy and the characteristics of their political systems.

In the federal country of the United States, elections are not managed at the national level.

Each of the 50 states is responsible for election administration according to their own state laws.

The election management bodies in each state are subject to oversight by law.

The federal election commission performs minimal roles such as political funding disclosure and cost regulation.

Similarly, in Germany, which is also a federal country, the election management role is taken on by the election commissions of each state.

The composition of the election commission is determined by the state government.

In France, the agency that adjudicates and verifies the legality of elections has an independent status, but, in practice, local administrative bodies handle the actual election tasks.

In neighboring Japan, the commission operates as an affiliated agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The commission is responsible only for proportional representation elections for the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, while local election commissions manage district elections and others.

A country with an election commission as independent as South Korea is Canada, which has faced controversies over government-led electoral fraud in the past.

However, Canada's election commission is subject to checks and oversight through regular audits by the Auditor General.

One more difference between the other countries and South Korea is that most election commissions are defined by election laws rather than the constitution.

This means that in the event of corruption, oversight and control through the executive branch, parliament, or investigative agencies is not difficult.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

