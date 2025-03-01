Election commissions worldwide
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Concerns and controversies surrounding the National Election Commission will ultimately be resolved by finding a balance that ensures independence while also providing appropriate checks and oversight.
How have other democratic countries reflected this concern in their systems? Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has looked into it.
[Report]
The election management organizations in major countries overseas have been designed according to the history of democracy and the characteristics of their political systems.
In the federal country of the United States, elections are not managed at the national level.
Each of the 50 states is responsible for election administration according to their own state laws.
The election management bodies in each state are subject to oversight by law.
The federal election commission performs minimal roles such as political funding disclosure and cost regulation.
Similarly, in Germany, which is also a federal country, the election management role is taken on by the election commissions of each state.
The composition of the election commission is determined by the state government.
In France, the agency that adjudicates and verifies the legality of elections has an independent status, but, in practice, local administrative bodies handle the actual election tasks.
In neighboring Japan, the commission operates as an affiliated agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
The commission is responsible only for proportional representation elections for the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, while local election commissions manage district elections and others.
A country with an election commission as independent as South Korea is Canada, which has faced controversies over government-led electoral fraud in the past.
However, Canada's election commission is subject to checks and oversight through regular audits by the Auditor General.
One more difference between the other countries and South Korea is that most election commissions are defined by election laws rather than the constitution.
This means that in the event of corruption, oversight and control through the executive branch, parliament, or investigative agencies is not difficult.
This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Election commissions worldwide
-
- 입력 2025-03-01 00:01:28
Concerns and controversies surrounding the National Election Commission will ultimately be resolved by finding a balance that ensures independence while also providing appropriate checks and oversight.
How have other democratic countries reflected this concern in their systems? Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has looked into it.
[Report]
The election management organizations in major countries overseas have been designed according to the history of democracy and the characteristics of their political systems.
In the federal country of the United States, elections are not managed at the national level.
Each of the 50 states is responsible for election administration according to their own state laws.
The election management bodies in each state are subject to oversight by law.
The federal election commission performs minimal roles such as political funding disclosure and cost regulation.
Similarly, in Germany, which is also a federal country, the election management role is taken on by the election commissions of each state.
The composition of the election commission is determined by the state government.
In France, the agency that adjudicates and verifies the legality of elections has an independent status, but, in practice, local administrative bodies handle the actual election tasks.
In neighboring Japan, the commission operates as an affiliated agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
The commission is responsible only for proportional representation elections for the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, while local election commissions manage district elections and others.
A country with an election commission as independent as South Korea is Canada, which has faced controversies over government-led electoral fraud in the past.
However, Canada's election commission is subject to checks and oversight through regular audits by the Auditor General.
One more difference between the other countries and South Korea is that most election commissions are defined by election laws rather than the constitution.
This means that in the event of corruption, oversight and control through the executive branch, parliament, or investigative agencies is not difficult.
This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.
-
-
김귀수 기자 seowoo10@kbs.co.kr김귀수 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.