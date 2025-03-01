News 9

Dumping probe on imported steel

[Anchor]

Car frames, rebar for buildings and apartments, and home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.

All of these use steel.

Among them, thin steel plates of 6mm or less are used.

These are made by pressing steel plates at high temperatures to make them thin.

They are called 'hot-rolled steel plates.'

They have many uses and, above all, are used as raw materials for making other steel plates like cold-rolled and coated steel plates.

Due to high demand, a lot of foreign products are imported, mainly from China and Japan.

However, our government has decided to investigate the imported hot-rolled steel plates.

There are suspicions of 'dumping,' selling at abnormally low prices.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.

[Report]

More than half of the hot-rolled steel plates used domestically last year were imported, with 52% coming from Japan and 44% from China.

They are 10-20% cheaper than domestic products, and the government is investigating whether this is due to abnormal dumping sales.

Recently, the government acknowledged the dumping of Chinese hot-rolled plates and imposed a provisional tariff of up to 38%.

They believe that the steel industry is suffering greatly due to China's aggressive dumping tactics.

However, the industry's response this time is mixed.

There are two domestic manufacturers of hot-rolled steel plates.

More companies use hot-rolled steel plates as raw materials to produce other steel products.

If the price of imported hot-rolled steel plates rises, it will inevitably become a burden for these companies.

[Min Dong-jun/Professor Emeritus, Yonsei University: "Companies that used to buy imported hot-rolled steel plates and process them for profit enjoyed that. (Hot-rolled steel plate manufacturers) cannot sell below their marginal cost. Now, it's a conflict of interests between the two..."]

China and Japan may choose to export coated and color steel plates made from hot-rolled steel plates as a workaround.

For this reason, one company has filed a petition with the government to impose tariffs on coated and color steel plates as well.

In the context of the Trump administration imposing a 25% tariff on imported steel, there is a growing number of anti-dumping petitions requesting protective measures.

[Lee Jae-yoon/Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "If it is judged to be a long-term trend, downsizing or similar measures should be considered."]

Export barriers are also increasing.

The Vietnamese steel industry has also requested its government to impose tariffs on Korean and Chinese galvanized steel plates.

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

