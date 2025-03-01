DP lawmaker disqualified

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Moon-seok, who was indicted on charges of illegal loans and property undervaluation, has been sentenced in the first trial to a term that could lead to the invalidation of his election.



Lawmaker Yang stated that he would respond properly in the appeals court.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



In 2020, Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Moon-seok purchased an apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, under joint names with his spouse.



The purchase price at that time was 3.1 billion won.



Some of the necessary funds were borrowed from acquaintances and a loan company, and to repay this, he took out a business loan of 1.1 billion won from the Korean Federation of Community credit cooperatives(KFCC), also called Saemaul Geumgo.



However, suspicions arose during the last general election that this loan was taken out in the name of his college student daughter, who was not running a business.



Ultimately, the couple was brought to trial, and the first trial court sentenced lawmaker Yang to 1 year and 6 months in prison, with a 3-year probation for fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.



The court explained the sentencing reason, stating, "Since he signed the loan application, intent can be recognized."



The court also imposed a fine of 1.5 million won for violating the Public Official Election Act.



Lawmaker Yang's post on social media before the election, stating that "the Saemaul Geumgo suggested the loan first," and the undervaluation of the apartment in his property declaration, which was reported 30% lower than the actual transaction price, were deemed false.



If an elected public official is confirmed to have a fine of over 1 million won for violating the Public Official Election Act, their election is invalidated.



However, the court acquitted him of the charge of document forgery, stating that "there is no evidence of involvement."



[Yang Moon-seok/Democratic Party lawmaker: "I think the areas we need to contest have narrowed somewhat since the court found some not guilty, so we will review the judgment and respond properly in the appeals court...."]



Yang's wife, who was also indicted, received a sentence of 2 years in prison, and the loan broker was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months, both with 3 years of probation.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



