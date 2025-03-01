News 9

N. Korea tests strategic cruise missile

입력 2025.03.01 (00:20)

[Anchor]

North Korea has announced that it has successfully launched a 'strategic cruise missile.'

North Korea's strategic missile refers to a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and flying to U.S. military bases in Japan and Guam, and even to the U.S. mainland.

North Korea stated that the purpose of this launch was to demonstrate the readiness of different nuclear operational capabilities.

In fact, North Korea has consecutively launched new intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, and cruise missiles over the past year.

Cruise missiles fly at low altitudes close to the ground, bypassing air defense systems.

Along with ballistic missiles and low-flying hypersonic glide vehicles.

By simultaneously launching missiles that fly differently, they are attempting to disrupt the air defense networks of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

North Korea emphasized its nuclear capabilities by revealing this intent in the recent launch.

Reporter Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

This is the strategic cruise missile launched by North Korea on Feb. 26.

The two missiles launched from a mobile launch vehicle each flew for about 2 hours and 10 minutes, covering a distance of approximately 1,500 km, which is within the range of the U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Chairman Kim Jong-un, who observed the launch, emphasized the need to be thoroughly prepared for the use of nuclear weapons.

[Korean Central TV: "By having a more thorough readiness posture for nuclear forces and being fully prepared for their use, we can ensure a reliable nuclear shield for the sovereignty and safety of the nation..."]

North Korea first tested a long-range cruise missile in Sept. 2021.

Just over a year later, in Oct. 2022, it revealed that it was a 'strategic' cruise missile designed to carry a nuclear warhead.

Since then, it has repeatedly launched missiles, improving their performance, including guidance capabilities, and this time demonstrated precision by accurately striking coastal buildings.

This launch appears to be a preemptive provocation in light of the upcoming South Korea-U.S. joint exercises next month.

There are also analyses suggesting that North Korea adjusted the level of provocation by launching a cruise missile, which is not subject to UN Security Council sanctions, unlike ballistic missiles.

[Choi Yong-hwan/Research Fellow at the Institute for National Security Strategy: "Regarding North Korea-U.S. negotiations, the U.S. side has shown its willingness, and I think North Korea may have wanted to gauge the U.S.'s true intentions by conducting a test of strategic weapons."]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they are tracking and monitoring North Korea's missiles, emphasizing that they are closely watching the situation under a solid South Korea-U.S. joint defense posture to prevent any miscalculations by North Korea.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.

공지·정정

