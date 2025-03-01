Simplifying trial renewal process

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



When the presiding judge changes during a trial, a renewal procedure for the public trial must be followed.



This has caused delays in trials, sometimes extending for several months, as all the recorded files of previous hearings need to be reviewed again. However, starting today (Feb. 28), improvement measures will be implemented.



These measures may also apply to the trials of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



The trial concerning the private contractors' embezzlement related to the 'Daejang-dong allegations.'



When the associate judges changed, the trial period was extended by about two months.



This was necessary because the renewal procedure required listening to all the previous witness testimonies again.



Although the intention is to proceed with the trial carefully even when judges change, the issue of trial delays has persisted.



[Cho Hee-dae/Chief Justice of the Supreme Court/Dec. 2023: "All citizens have the right to a speedy trial, yet the courts have failed to uphold this, exacerbating the suffering of the people."]



To resolve these issues, the renewal procedure for criminal trials has been simplified starting today.



A new provision has been established allowing the process of re-listening to all witness testimonies to be replaced with written transcripts.



Additionally, a provision has been introduced that allows only important parts of audio or video evidence to be played for review.



It has also become possible to dismiss evidence requests that cause undue delays in the trial.



The revised rules will be applied immediately to all criminal cases pending in the courts.



As a result, the time required for trial renewals in the Daejang-dong allegations case and the North Korea remittance case involving Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, where the presiding judges have recently changed due to judicial personnel changes, will be reduced.



The revised regulations may also apply to the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, which follows the Criminal Procedure Act.



However, if a party raises an objection that the written transcript differs from the actual recording, they may listen to parts of the recording.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



