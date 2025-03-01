News 9

AI helps people with disabilities

입력 2025.03.01 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Artificial intelligence technology is also contributing to helping people with disabilities realize their dreams.

Using AI, developmentally disabled teenagers are writing lyrics, and an idol group with hearing impairments is singing.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has the story.

[Report]

["I won't give up, even if I fall, I will get back up."]

A message of hope conveyed beyond the dreamlike AI images.

The singer of this song is a hearing-impaired idol.

[Big Ocean/Hearing-impaired Idol: "Attention! This is Big Ocean. Nice to meet you."]

Those with hearing impairments was able to sing and even release music thanks to the help of AI.

[Hyun-jin/Main Vocal of Big Ocean: "When we applied that (AI) technology, we were able to release our music with a more natural voice."]

Unlike previous correction technologies that only made minor adjustments to the original recording, an AI model was created by learning the singer's voice, and this AI model was used to create a new song that closely resembles the singer's voice.

As a result, an album with a level of completeness comparable to that of non-disabled individuals was produced.

[Choo Heon-soo/Team Leader of AI Music Content Production Company: "The tone of a person's voice can change depending on their vocal range, and AI learns all those aspects...."]

Not only in singing but also throughout the album production process, people with disabilities participated, adding meaning, with AI playing a role.

The album design was done by visually impaired teenagers, and the lyrics were written by developmentally disabled teenagers, all made possible with the help of AI.

[Park Jong-kwon/Lyricist of the new song 'brighT': "Thanks to AI, it was easy and convenient to write...."]

[Kim Dae-hyun/Head of Digital Accessibility Team at SK Telecom: "If we provide more opportunities to learn AI, I believe that students with disabilities can fully showcase their capabilities."]

The ever-evolving AI is being spotlighted as a technology that helps people with disabilities achieve their dreams and opens new possibilities.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • AI helps people with disabilities
    • 입력 2025-03-01 00:33:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Artificial intelligence technology is also contributing to helping people with disabilities realize their dreams.

Using AI, developmentally disabled teenagers are writing lyrics, and an idol group with hearing impairments is singing.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has the story.

[Report]

["I won't give up, even if I fall, I will get back up."]

A message of hope conveyed beyond the dreamlike AI images.

The singer of this song is a hearing-impaired idol.

[Big Ocean/Hearing-impaired Idol: "Attention! This is Big Ocean. Nice to meet you."]

Those with hearing impairments was able to sing and even release music thanks to the help of AI.

[Hyun-jin/Main Vocal of Big Ocean: "When we applied that (AI) technology, we were able to release our music with a more natural voice."]

Unlike previous correction technologies that only made minor adjustments to the original recording, an AI model was created by learning the singer's voice, and this AI model was used to create a new song that closely resembles the singer's voice.

As a result, an album with a level of completeness comparable to that of non-disabled individuals was produced.

[Choo Heon-soo/Team Leader of AI Music Content Production Company: "The tone of a person's voice can change depending on their vocal range, and AI learns all those aspects...."]

Not only in singing but also throughout the album production process, people with disabilities participated, adding meaning, with AI playing a role.

The album design was done by visually impaired teenagers, and the lyrics were written by developmentally disabled teenagers, all made possible with the help of AI.

[Park Jong-kwon/Lyricist of the new song 'brighT': "Thanks to AI, it was easy and convenient to write...."]

[Kim Dae-hyun/Head of Digital Accessibility Team at SK Telecom: "If we provide more opportunities to learn AI, I believe that students with disabilities can fully showcase their capabilities."]

The ever-evolving AI is being spotlighted as a technology that helps people with disabilities achieve their dreams and opens new possibilities.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.
강나루
강나루 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원<br> 급등

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원 급등
정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수

정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수
전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!

전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!
야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…<br>최상목 “깊은 유감”

야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…최상목 “깊은 유감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.