AI helps people with disabilities

[Anchor]



Artificial intelligence technology is also contributing to helping people with disabilities realize their dreams.



Using AI, developmentally disabled teenagers are writing lyrics, and an idol group with hearing impairments is singing.



Reporter Kang Na-ru has the story.



[Report]



["I won't give up, even if I fall, I will get back up."]



A message of hope conveyed beyond the dreamlike AI images.



The singer of this song is a hearing-impaired idol.



[Big Ocean/Hearing-impaired Idol: "Attention! This is Big Ocean. Nice to meet you."]



Those with hearing impairments was able to sing and even release music thanks to the help of AI.



[Hyun-jin/Main Vocal of Big Ocean: "When we applied that (AI) technology, we were able to release our music with a more natural voice."]



Unlike previous correction technologies that only made minor adjustments to the original recording, an AI model was created by learning the singer's voice, and this AI model was used to create a new song that closely resembles the singer's voice.



As a result, an album with a level of completeness comparable to that of non-disabled individuals was produced.



[Choo Heon-soo/Team Leader of AI Music Content Production Company: "The tone of a person's voice can change depending on their vocal range, and AI learns all those aspects...."]



Not only in singing but also throughout the album production process, people with disabilities participated, adding meaning, with AI playing a role.



The album design was done by visually impaired teenagers, and the lyrics were written by developmentally disabled teenagers, all made possible with the help of AI.



[Park Jong-kwon/Lyricist of the new song 'brighT': "Thanks to AI, it was easy and convenient to write...."]



[Kim Dae-hyun/Head of Digital Accessibility Team at SK Telecom: "If we provide more opportunities to learn AI, I believe that students with disabilities can fully showcase their capabilities."]



The ever-evolving AI is being spotlighted as a technology that helps people with disabilities achieve their dreams and opens new possibilities.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



