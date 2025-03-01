Trump, Starmer clash on Ukraine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump, who is pushing for negotiations to end the Ukraine war, has met with British Prime Minister Starmer this time.



Following French President Macron, he has met with European leaders in succession, but once again, only the differences in their positions were confirmed.



Washington's Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



The meeting between the U.S. and U.K. leaders began amicably with a letter from the British monarch inviting President Trump as a state guest.



However, that was as far as it went; they only exchanged differing views on how to end the Ukraine war.



President Trump stated that as long as the war ends, there will be no re-invasion, expressing that he "trusts" Putin.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I don't believe he's going to violate his word. I don't think he'll be back. When we make a deal..."]



Prime Minister Starmer responded that proper negotiations must be conducted for that to happen.



He stressed the importance of clearly attributing responsibility for Russia's invasion.



[Keir Starmer/U.K. Prime Minister: "There can't be peace that rewards the aggressor. We agree history must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader."]



The discussions on security guarantees after the ceasefire also remained at an impasse.



Prime Minister Starmer expressed his intention to deploy peacekeeping forces, suggesting the need for U.S. support, while President Trump stated that the mineral agreement with Ukraine is the "safety net."



Ukrainian President Zelensky also retracted his earlier statement calling Trump a "dictator," showing his willingness towards the "profitable" mineral agreement.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(Do you still think that Mr. Zelensky is a dictator?) Did I say that? I can't believe I said that. Next question."]



Ukrainian President Zelensky is set to visit Washington soon.



He will demand security guarantees with the gift of the mineral agreement, but it seems difficult to achieve satisfactory results from President Trump.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!