Lawmaker's son charged in drug case

[Anchor]



The son of an active ruling party lawmaker has been reported to the police for attempting to obtain drugs using the so-called 'throwing method' in a residential area of Seoul.



The lawmaker's office has not issued a statement.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.



[Report]



This is a residential area near Gangnam Station in Seoul.



In October of last year, a man in his 30s, referred to as A, began loitering in this area with two acquaintances.



A is reported to have searched for hidden liquid cannabis in a flower bed but left the scene without finding it.



A suspicious resident reported the incident, and the police discovered liquid cannabis in a nearby flower bed.



[Nearby Merchant: "Around the end of October, while I was working, a detective vehicle was parked, and they mentioned that it was related to the recent trend of throwing drug offenders..."]



After more than four months of tracking based on nearby CCTV footage, the police apprehended A and his companions.



Police investigations revealed that A is the son of an active lawmaker from the People Power Party.



The lawmaker's office has not provided any particular statement.



A is also known to have a history of being punished for cannabis use in the past.



The police are investigating A on charges of attempted possession of cannabis under the Narcotics Control Act without detention.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



