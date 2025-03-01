Lawmaker's son charged in drug case
The son of an active ruling party lawmaker has been reported to the police for attempting to obtain drugs using the so-called 'throwing method' in a residential area of Seoul.
The lawmaker's office has not issued a statement.
Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.
[Report]
This is a residential area near Gangnam Station in Seoul.
In October of last year, a man in his 30s, referred to as A, began loitering in this area with two acquaintances.
A is reported to have searched for hidden liquid cannabis in a flower bed but left the scene without finding it.
A suspicious resident reported the incident, and the police discovered liquid cannabis in a nearby flower bed.
[Nearby Merchant: "Around the end of October, while I was working, a detective vehicle was parked, and they mentioned that it was related to the recent trend of throwing drug offenders..."]
After more than four months of tracking based on nearby CCTV footage, the police apprehended A and his companions.
Police investigations revealed that A is the son of an active lawmaker from the People Power Party.
The lawmaker's office has not provided any particular statement.
A is also known to have a history of being punished for cannabis use in the past.
The police are investigating A on charges of attempted possession of cannabis under the Narcotics Control Act without detention.
This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.
