Medical students continue boycott

[Anchor]

The new semester is about to begin, but medical students on leave are not returning.

Some schools are delaying the start of classes or offering online lectures as a last resort.

New students entering this year are also confused as they are caught up in the disruption of classes.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

Catholic University’s medical school has postponed its start date from Mar. 4 to the end of April.

This is because students who have collectively taken leave for over a year in protest against the increase in medical school enrollment are not returning.

Kosin University has delayed its medical school start to Mar. 17, while Kangwon National University and University Of Ulsan have pushed it to Mar. 31.

[Local medical school official/Voice altered: "Even when they return, there will be issues with moving up grades due to insufficient class hours, so we have to delay it for now."]

Most medical schools will start classes next week, but they have opened online classes to prevent a large-scale failure of students.

Simply logging in counts as attendance, and students can also watch recorded classes later.

This year, 1,500 new medical students are confused about whether they should participate in classes amid the chaotic atmosphere.

[New medical student/Voice altered: "We have concluded that we will refuse to attend classes... Honestly, it is quite frustrating. But at the same time, the government policy itself has not been satisfactory for us to receive education..."]

About 16,000 medical students continue their collective leave this new semester, demanding the cancellation of the increase in medical school enrollment and the withdrawal of medical reform policies.

Even if the start of classes is delayed, there is no guarantee that students on leave will return.

[Kim Seong-kun/Korean Medical Association Spokesperson: "We have asked for a master plan for medical education. However, as we approach February and March, we still have not received a response from the Ministry of Education."]

In a situation where confusion among government departments regarding next year's medical school enrollment is exposed, disruptions in medical education this year seem inevitable.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

