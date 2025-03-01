Concerns over outdated fire gear

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In order to prevent large wildfires in the extremely dry weather, prevention and initial response are more important than anything else.



However, the wildfire prevention and response team, which is tasked with this mission, is facing serious aging issues, and the firefighting equipment is also outdated, raising concerns about initial wildfire response.



Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the story.



[Report]



Members of the wildfire prevention and response team are climbing the mountain with fire hoses.



["A little more, a little more. Let's go."]



The average age of the members, many of whom have gray hair, is 69, with some as old as 81.



[Ko Hong-seon/Wildfire Prevention and Response Team: "We have to do something. So I went to the county office to ask if there were any job opportunities, and they introduced me to the team at the national forests."]



The average age of the prevention and response team under the Northern Forest Service is 67.



The response team affiliated with local governments in Cheorwon has an average age of 68, while Donghae and Yanggu have an average age of 66.



The wildfire prevention and response team performs initial firefighting and mop-up operations, but due to serious aging, it is difficult to carry out high-intensity firefighting tasks.



[Shin Seong-sik/Head of Forest Protection Team, Northern Forest Service: "I think our team's physical strength is somewhat lacking. So we are deploying them more for mop-up operations and monitoring rather than initial firefighting."]



There are also concerns about the aging firefighting equipment.



This wildfire response vehicle is from 2014, and its durability period of 10 years has passed.



Among the more than 140 firefighting vehicles nationwide, over 30 have far exceeded their durability period.



In the storage, broken personal firefighting equipment can also be found.



The budget for firefighting equipment from the Korea Forest Service has remained stagnant for the past three years, and the related budget in Gangwon Province has only increased by 500 million won.



[Bong Hyung-soo/Wildfire Prevention and Response Team: "I've been wearing this for almost 10 years. I'm worried that if a real fire breaks out, this will be flame-retardant enough to protect our bodies."]



Experts point out that the specialization of firefighting personnel and the improvement of equipment will determine the success or failure of initial wildfire response.



This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon reporting.



