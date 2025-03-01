American abstract art arrives in Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Masterpieces of American abstract artists have arrived in Korea.



You can also appreciate overseas masterpieces valued at 200 billion won, which is attracting more attention as they are displayed not in famous art museums but in local cultural centers.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has more.



[Report]



The paint splattered and tangled on the canvas seems to come alive.



["I can really feel the artist's action."]



This is a painting by the master of abstract expressionism, Jackson Pollock, being showcased for the first time in Korea.



[Lee Jeong-han/Exhibition Commentator: "With the activities of this artist, the center of art began to shift from Europe to America..."]



As you listen to the stories about the artworks explained easily.



["Coincidentally, there are works by younger artists from a generation later in this space. Where could they be?"]



The unfamiliar feeling lasts only a moment, and soon you are captivated by the charm of American contemporary art.



The overseas masterpiece valued at 200 billion won is displayed not in a famous art museum, but in a local cultural center frequently visited by citizens.



[Han Young-ok/Visitor: "To see such great masterpieces, I used to have to go all the way to Gwanghwamun, but now I can comfortably walk here in about 15 minutes from my home..."]



To attract these artworks, new temperature and humidity control systems, as well as storage and theft prevention systems, have been installed.



Guided tours are also provided for free.



[Lee Eun-rim/Curator of Nowon Foundation for Arts and Culture: "We are able to show more good works that can be displayed in art museums operated by local governments, and we are also renting many works from overseas..."]



The works being showcased this time include 35 pieces from the Jewish Museum in New York, and this exhibition, which lowers the threshold for visiting art museums, will be open to the public until July.



KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



