News 9

Mar. 1 Movement reenacted

[Anchor]

This year, ahead of the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, the cries of "Manse" echoed once again in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, the hometown of independence activist Ryu Gwan-sun.

The site of the Manse movement, Aunae Market, was filled with citizens holding torches.

Reporter Lee Jeong-eun has the story.

[Report]

In the darkened streets, citizens march with a large Taegeukgi leading the way, holding torches.

The voices shouting for the independence of Korea, which was the hope of the nation, resonate loudly.

["Long live Korean independence!"]

The bonfire ceremony commemorating the independence movement that took place 106 years ago in the hometown of Ryu Gwan-sun was held once again this year.

Dressed in white and wearing headbands, citizens marched 1.4 kilometers from the historic site of Ryu Gwan-sun to Aunae Market, reenacting the tense moments when they attacked police stations while battling the violent gun and knife assaults by Japanese military police.

[Kim Cho-a & Kim Cho-eul / Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "Participating directly in the Manse movement made my heart race and filled me with passion."]

The Aunae Market independence movement was the largest Manse movement in the Hoseo region, held on April 1, 1919, a month after the March 1st Movement.

The leaders of the protest, including Ryu Gwan-sun, were arrested and imprisoned, and 19 patriots died on the scene.

Descendants of Ryu Gwan-sun also participated in the bonfire ceremony, reflecting on the value of the non-violent resistance spirit demonstrated by the March 1st Movement.

[Ryu Hye-kyung / Descendant of Ryu Gwan-sun: "It is an opportunity to once again reflect on the significance of our ancestors who cried out for independence."]

More than a hundred years have passed since the March 1st Movement, but the torches honoring the sacrifices of our ancestors for the independence of the homeland continue to burn brightly.

This is KBS News, Lee Jeong-eun.

