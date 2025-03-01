News 9

China advances humanoid robots

2025.03.01

[Anchor]

Humanoid robots that move like humans are rapidly advancing in China.

Although they are still in the development stage and show some shortcomings such as errors, expectations are growing for changes that will transform our lives.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

A humanoid robot falls during a soccer match.

It flexibly moves its joints and quickly gets back on its feet.

[Host: "Wow, how did it get up?"]

After scoring a goal, it even raises one hand in a show of sportsmanship.

With movements similar to humans, a strong and sturdy body, and artificial intelligence equipped, humanoid robots are becoming increasingly capable.

They serve as traffic police, directly guiding pedestrians, and even conduct interviews instead of journalists from broadcasting companies.

[Humanoid Robot Reporter: "What agenda will you submit at this year's Two Sessions? What are you paying attention to?"]

Chinese companies, focusing on the technological hegemony competition with the United States, plan to take the first step towards mass production of humanoid robots starting this year.

Predictions suggest that in ten years, the market size will exceed 10 trillion won, and by that time, humanoid robots are expected to be distributed in ordinary households.

[Zhu Qianchao/Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Association/CCTV Report: "Utilization in daily life, such as elderly care, will likely come later. It is expected to take around ten years."]

Concerns remain prevalent.

A robot from the famous Chinese company Unitree, which appeared at a festival, was captured suddenly attacking a person.

Despite various controversies and concerns, it is clear that a future where humans and robots coexist is rapidly approaching.

The technological competition among countries involving advanced industries is also accelerating.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

김민정
김민정 기자

