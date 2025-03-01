New baseball projection system

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year, a new future performance projection system called OOPSY has been introduced.



Here are the performance reports of key players for this season!



Reporter Kim Do-hwan has the details.



[Report]



OOPSY stands for optimal objective projection system.



It goes a step further than existing indicators by comprehensively reflecting the league environment, expected playing time, roles, and age, and is updated frequently.



In the case of Kim Hye-seong, the transition from Gocheok Dome to Dodger Stadium and the difference in levels between Korea and the U.S. are applied, with typically 65% to 70% of Korean performance being converted to U.S. baseball performance.



Additionally, it quickly incorporates the latest data from sources like Baseball Savant, changing daily.



Generally, performance tends to decline slightly after the age of 30, but unlike 1999-born Kim Hye-seong and 1998-born Lee Jung-hoo, 1994-born Ohtani and 1995-born Kim Ha-seong are slightly disadvantaged as they turn 30.



The player who has been named MVP for this season so far is Ohtani.



In terms of WAR, which measures the contribution to wins over replacement players, Ohtani ranks first with 9.6, followed by Aaron Judge with 9.5 in second place and Bobby Witt Jr. with 8.1 in third.



Among Korean players, Lee Jung-hoo has the best expected performance.



Lee Jung-hoo is projected at 2.6, Kim Ha-seong at 2.3, and Kim Hye-seong at 0.4.



In the existing performance projection system ZiPS, Kim Ha-seong was rated higher than Lee Jung-hoo at 3.5, while Lee Jung-hoo was at 1.9 and Kim Hye-seong was not measured.



The expected batting averages and home runs are as follows: Lee Jung-hoo with a 0.271 average and 13 home runs, Kim Ha-seong with a 0.246 average and 9 home runs, and Kim Hye-seong with a 0.216 average and 8 home runs.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "Whether I play 10 games or 100 games, I think I just need to do it. For now... I think I need to just go for it, so that I can accumulate experience and feel the need to conserve my energy. So, I think I just need to go for it."]



ZiPS projected Lee Jung-hoo's performance last year at 8 home runs and 62 RBIs, but he was unable to meet those expectations due to a shoulder injury.



Ultimately, all projections are just that—projections With many variables like injuries, it's best to view them as entertainment, as the saying goes, "I don't know baseball."



The opening game between superstar Ohtani and Kim Hye-seong's team, the Dodgers, and the Cubs on March 18 at Tokyo Dome will be broadcast by KBS Korean Broadcasting.



This is KBS News, Kim Do-hwan.



