News 9

Yoon's poll interference probe widens

입력 2025.03.01 (01:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The prosecution has summoned Myung Tae-kyun for questioning for two consecutive days.

In addition to the allegations of interference in the nominations involving President Yoon and his wife, investigations are also underway regarding the allegations of covering the costs of opinion polls for Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

This is a report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

The dedicated investigation team of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is investigating the allegations of nomination interference and illegal opinion polling involving President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Today (2.28), they questioned Myung Tae-kyun in Changwon for the second consecutive day.

The prosecution's investigation focused on confirming Myung's previous statements regarding the allegations of nomination interference and the facts surrounding them.

[Yeo Tae-hyung/Myung's lawyer: "I understand that there have been 11 investigations until January 11. We provided statements in the morning and afternoon to confirm the previous investigations..."]

In a report from last November, the prosecution noted, "There are circumstances that raise suspicion that First Lady Kim Keon-hee requested opinion polls favorable to President Yoon beyond merely receiving them for reference."

In relation to this, it is reported that during the investigation yesterday (2.27), Myung denied having visited the President's residence to deliver printed results of the opinion polls, saying "No."

It is also known that investigations related to the allegations of violations of the Political Funds Act concerning Mayor Oh Se-hoon have been conducted.

During the investigation yesterday, Myung reportedly stated, "The number of times I met with Mayor Oh during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election was not the previously known four times, but seven times, and I provided unpublished opinion polls to Mayor Oh's side."

Meanwhile, Mayor Oh Se-hoon has filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, stating that he has no knowledge of receiving the results of the opinion polls.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon's poll interference probe widens
    • 입력 2025-03-01 01:06:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The prosecution has summoned Myung Tae-kyun for questioning for two consecutive days.

In addition to the allegations of interference in the nominations involving President Yoon and his wife, investigations are also underway regarding the allegations of covering the costs of opinion polls for Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

This is a report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

The dedicated investigation team of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is investigating the allegations of nomination interference and illegal opinion polling involving President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Today (2.28), they questioned Myung Tae-kyun in Changwon for the second consecutive day.

The prosecution's investigation focused on confirming Myung's previous statements regarding the allegations of nomination interference and the facts surrounding them.

[Yeo Tae-hyung/Myung's lawyer: "I understand that there have been 11 investigations until January 11. We provided statements in the morning and afternoon to confirm the previous investigations..."]

In a report from last November, the prosecution noted, "There are circumstances that raise suspicion that First Lady Kim Keon-hee requested opinion polls favorable to President Yoon beyond merely receiving them for reference."

In relation to this, it is reported that during the investigation yesterday (2.27), Myung denied having visited the President's residence to deliver printed results of the opinion polls, saying "No."

It is also known that investigations related to the allegations of violations of the Political Funds Act concerning Mayor Oh Se-hoon have been conducted.

During the investigation yesterday, Myung reportedly stated, "The number of times I met with Mayor Oh during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election was not the previously known four times, but seven times, and I provided unpublished opinion polls to Mayor Oh's side."

Meanwhile, Mayor Oh Se-hoon has filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, stating that he has no knowledge of receiving the results of the opinion polls.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원<br> 급등

미국발 ‘겹악재’에 코스피 3.4% 급락·환율 20원 급등
정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수

정부, 중국산·일본산 열연강판 ‘반덤핑 조사’ 착수
전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!

전북, 서울 제치고 ‘2036 전주 올림픽’ 도전한다!
야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…<br>최상목 “깊은 유감”

야 불참에 국정협의회 무산…최상목 “깊은 유감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.