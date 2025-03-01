Yoon's poll interference probe widens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution has summoned Myung Tae-kyun for questioning for two consecutive days.



In addition to the allegations of interference in the nominations involving President Yoon and his wife, investigations are also underway regarding the allegations of covering the costs of opinion polls for Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



This is a report by Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



The dedicated investigation team of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is investigating the allegations of nomination interference and illegal opinion polling involving President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.



Today (2.28), they questioned Myung Tae-kyun in Changwon for the second consecutive day.



The prosecution's investigation focused on confirming Myung's previous statements regarding the allegations of nomination interference and the facts surrounding them.



[Yeo Tae-hyung/Myung's lawyer: "I understand that there have been 11 investigations until January 11. We provided statements in the morning and afternoon to confirm the previous investigations..."]



In a report from last November, the prosecution noted, "There are circumstances that raise suspicion that First Lady Kim Keon-hee requested opinion polls favorable to President Yoon beyond merely receiving them for reference."



In relation to this, it is reported that during the investigation yesterday (2.27), Myung denied having visited the President's residence to deliver printed results of the opinion polls, saying "No."



It is also known that investigations related to the allegations of violations of the Political Funds Act concerning Mayor Oh Se-hoon have been conducted.



During the investigation yesterday, Myung reportedly stated, "The number of times I met with Mayor Oh during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election was not the previously known four times, but seven times, and I provided unpublished opinion polls to Mayor Oh's side."



Meanwhile, Mayor Oh Se-hoon has filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, stating that he has no knowledge of receiving the results of the opinion polls.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!