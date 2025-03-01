News 9

Choo Shin-soo starts new role at SSG

[Anchor]

Former major leaguer Choo Shin-soo, who left the field at the end of last season, has begun the second chapter of his life as the assistant to the owner of SSG and the head of player development.

This is Ha Mu-rim reporting from Okinawa.

[Report]

Choo Shin-soo of SSG has retired, but he is still dressed in athletic wear.

[Choo Shin-soo/SSG Owner's Assistant and Head of Player Development: "Hello."]

After sharing laughter with his juniors like Ha Jae-hoon, Choo Shin-soo closely observed the batting practice.

Suddenly, he started playing catch like a player, and then moved to the mound to begin throwing the ball.

Forgetting his role as the owner's assistant and head of player development for a moment, he took on the role of a batting practice pitcher.

[Choo Shin-soo/SSG Owner's Assistant and Head of Player Development: "Ah it's ABS. Good swing! Is that a home run? This was my main weapon 25 years ago."]

After throwing over 200 balls for 20 minutes, Choo Shin-soo let out a deep sigh, looking tired, and wiped the sweat from his brow.

[Choo Shin-soo/SSG Owner's Assistant and Head of Player Development: "If I could, I would want to throw all the (batting practice) balls."]

Choo Shin-soo's goal is to introduce the advanced player development system he experienced in the United States.

[Choo Shin-soo/SSG Owner's Assistant and Head of Player Development: "I think we need to harmonize the good points of the U.S. and the good points of Korea. One thing is for sure. I don't want them to think because they made the (starting) lineup today that they will be in the lineup again tomorrow."]

There is a growing opinion that the WBC national team should be selected based on skill, regardless of age.

Two years ago, after emphasizing the need for generational change by asking how long will it be Kim Kwang-hyun and Ryu Hyun-jin, Choo Shin-soo had faced criticism but has maintained his stance.

[Choo Shin-soo/SSG Owner's Assistant and Head of Player Development: "It is true that good players should go out. However, we have only made a generational change once in our last international competition. You can't be full after just one meal."]

Tasked with nurturing the team's promising players and facilitating generational change, there is keen interest in whether Choo Shin-soo will achieve successful results like during his glorious playing days.

This is Ha Mu-rim from KBS News in Okinawa.

