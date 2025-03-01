동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 1), on the occasion of the March 1 Independence Movement Day, pro and anti-impeachment rallies were held in various places in downtown Seoul.



First, let's take a look at the anti-impeachment rally.



Large-scale protests took place in Yeouido and Gwanghwamun.



They demanded the release of President Yoon, claiming that the emergency martial law was justified.



Yeo So-yeon reports.



[Report]



Yeouido's main road Yeoui-daero, which divides the area east and west, is filled with crowds.



This is the National Emergency Prayer Meeting event for the 3.1 Day, hosted by a conservative Christian group.



Participants from all over the country held American and South Korean flags in both hands, shouting against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



They also claimed that the declaration of emergency martial law on December 3 was justified, and directed strong remarks towards the Constitutional Court, which is nearing the verdict on the impeachment trial.



[Jeon Han-gil/'Opposition to President Yoon's Impeachment' rally speaker: "If unjust judges were to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is trying to protect our liberal democracy, which citizens would accept that?"]



["Return President Yoon Suk Yeol! Return!"]



Around the same time, a large-scale rally led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church was held at Gwanghwamun under the name 'Gwanghwamun National Assembly'.



Participants waved placards reading 'Opposition to Impeachment' and South Korean and American flags.



A lawyer for President Yoon took the stage to read a message from President Yoon, who is currently imprisoned in the Seoul Detention Center.



[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's lawyer: "The President expresses his endless gratitude and asks to convey his message: 'I am healthy and doing well.'"]



According to unofficial police estimates, around 60,000 participated in the anti-impeachment rally in Gwanghwamun and about 50,000 in Yeouido.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!