News 9

Anti-impeachment rallies

입력 2025.03.01 (23:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 1), on the occasion of the March 1 Independence Movement Day, pro and anti-impeachment rallies were held in various places in downtown Seoul.

First, let's take a look at the anti-impeachment rally.

Large-scale protests took place in Yeouido and Gwanghwamun.

They demanded the release of President Yoon, claiming that the emergency martial law was justified.

Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Yeouido's main road Yeoui-daero, which divides the area east and west, is filled with crowds.

This is the National Emergency Prayer Meeting event for the 3.1 Day, hosted by a conservative Christian group.

Participants from all over the country held American and South Korean flags in both hands, shouting against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

They also claimed that the declaration of emergency martial law on December 3 was justified, and directed strong remarks towards the Constitutional Court, which is nearing the verdict on the impeachment trial.

[Jeon Han-gil/'Opposition to President Yoon's Impeachment' rally speaker: "If unjust judges were to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is trying to protect our liberal democracy, which citizens would accept that?"]

["Return President Yoon Suk Yeol! Return!"]

Around the same time, a large-scale rally led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church was held at Gwanghwamun under the name 'Gwanghwamun National Assembly'.

Participants waved placards reading 'Opposition to Impeachment' and South Korean and American flags.

A lawyer for President Yoon took the stage to read a message from President Yoon, who is currently imprisoned in the Seoul Detention Center.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's lawyer: "The President expresses his endless gratitude and asks to convey his message: 'I am healthy and doing well.'"]

According to unofficial police estimates, around 60,000 participated in the anti-impeachment rally in Gwanghwamun and about 50,000 in Yeouido.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Anti-impeachment rallies
    • 입력 2025-03-01 23:22:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 1), on the occasion of the March 1 Independence Movement Day, pro and anti-impeachment rallies were held in various places in downtown Seoul.

First, let's take a look at the anti-impeachment rally.

Large-scale protests took place in Yeouido and Gwanghwamun.

They demanded the release of President Yoon, claiming that the emergency martial law was justified.

Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Yeouido's main road Yeoui-daero, which divides the area east and west, is filled with crowds.

This is the National Emergency Prayer Meeting event for the 3.1 Day, hosted by a conservative Christian group.

Participants from all over the country held American and South Korean flags in both hands, shouting against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

They also claimed that the declaration of emergency martial law on December 3 was justified, and directed strong remarks towards the Constitutional Court, which is nearing the verdict on the impeachment trial.

[Jeon Han-gil/'Opposition to President Yoon's Impeachment' rally speaker: "If unjust judges were to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is trying to protect our liberal democracy, which citizens would accept that?"]

["Return President Yoon Suk Yeol! Return!"]

Around the same time, a large-scale rally led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church was held at Gwanghwamun under the name 'Gwanghwamun National Assembly'.

Participants waved placards reading 'Opposition to Impeachment' and South Korean and American flags.

A lawyer for President Yoon took the stage to read a message from President Yoon, who is currently imprisoned in the Seoul Detention Center.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's lawyer: "The President expresses his endless gratitude and asks to convey his message: 'I am healthy and doing well.'"]

According to unofficial police estimates, around 60,000 participated in the anti-impeachment rally in Gwanghwamun and about 50,000 in Yeouido.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성
“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회

“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회
“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도

“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도
트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 <br>치달은 미-우크라 정상회담

트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 치달은 미-우크라 정상회담
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.