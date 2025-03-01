News 9

Pro-impeachment rallies

입력 2025.03.01 (23:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the pro-impeachment rally.

There was a large-scale protest near the Constitutional Court.

They urged the Constitutional Court to make a swift decision on impeachment.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

The procession continues from Anguk Station near the Constitutional Court, passing through Gwanghwamun to Gyeongbokgung Station.

This rally was organized by the civic group Candlelight Action, which supports the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

They shouted for the immediate impeachment of President Yoon, recalling the spirit of March 1st to reclaim national sovereignty and protect democracy.

["Impeach him! Impeach him! Impeach him!"]

They also criticized President Yoon for not expressing any remorse for his wrongdoings until his final statement in the impeachment trial.

[Kim Ja-hyun/Rally Participant: "During the impeachment trial, without a word of atonement, (President Yoon) not only sent messages inciting violence towards the extreme right-wing asphalt support base..."]

They called on the Constitutional Court to make a decision on President Yoon's impeachment as soon as possible.

[Yoo Eun-ok/Rally Participant: "I was very worried about what would happen if it were dismissed. I came here to lend my support."]

According to unofficial police estimates, more than 20,000 people participated in the impeachment rally.

Police bus barricades were set up on Sejong-daero in front of Gwanghwamun to prevent clashes between pro and anti-impeachment participants.

Additionally, as crowds suddenly gathered in the area, trains at Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5 of the subway passed without stopping for a time in the afternoon.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pro-impeachment rallies
    • 입력 2025-03-01 23:22:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the pro-impeachment rally.

There was a large-scale protest near the Constitutional Court.

They urged the Constitutional Court to make a swift decision on impeachment.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

The procession continues from Anguk Station near the Constitutional Court, passing through Gwanghwamun to Gyeongbokgung Station.

This rally was organized by the civic group Candlelight Action, which supports the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

They shouted for the immediate impeachment of President Yoon, recalling the spirit of March 1st to reclaim national sovereignty and protect democracy.

["Impeach him! Impeach him! Impeach him!"]

They also criticized President Yoon for not expressing any remorse for his wrongdoings until his final statement in the impeachment trial.

[Kim Ja-hyun/Rally Participant: "During the impeachment trial, without a word of atonement, (President Yoon) not only sent messages inciting violence towards the extreme right-wing asphalt support base..."]

They called on the Constitutional Court to make a decision on President Yoon's impeachment as soon as possible.

[Yoo Eun-ok/Rally Participant: "I was very worried about what would happen if it were dismissed. I came here to lend my support."]

According to unofficial police estimates, more than 20,000 people participated in the impeachment rally.

Police bus barricades were set up on Sejong-daero in front of Gwanghwamun to prevent clashes between pro and anti-impeachment participants.

Additionally, as crowds suddenly gathered in the area, trains at Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5 of the subway passed without stopping for a time in the afternoon.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성
“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회

“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회
“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도

“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도
트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 <br>치달은 미-우크라 정상회담

트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 치달은 미-우크라 정상회담
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.