Pro-impeachment rallies

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the pro-impeachment rally.



There was a large-scale protest near the Constitutional Court.



They urged the Constitutional Court to make a swift decision on impeachment.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



The procession continues from Anguk Station near the Constitutional Court, passing through Gwanghwamun to Gyeongbokgung Station.



This rally was organized by the civic group Candlelight Action, which supports the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



They shouted for the immediate impeachment of President Yoon, recalling the spirit of March 1st to reclaim national sovereignty and protect democracy.



["Impeach him! Impeach him! Impeach him!"]



They also criticized President Yoon for not expressing any remorse for his wrongdoings until his final statement in the impeachment trial.



[Kim Ja-hyun/Rally Participant: "During the impeachment trial, without a word of atonement, (President Yoon) not only sent messages inciting violence towards the extreme right-wing asphalt support base..."]



They called on the Constitutional Court to make a decision on President Yoon's impeachment as soon as possible.



[Yoo Eun-ok/Rally Participant: "I was very worried about what would happen if it were dismissed. I came here to lend my support."]



According to unofficial police estimates, more than 20,000 people participated in the impeachment rally.



Police bus barricades were set up on Sejong-daero in front of Gwanghwamun to prevent clashes between pro and anti-impeachment participants.



Additionally, as crowds suddenly gathered in the area, trains at Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5 of the subway passed without stopping for a time in the afternoon.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



