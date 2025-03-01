News 9

Political battle at rallies

[Anchor]

Both the ruling and opposition parties attended separate rallies for and against impeachment.

They engaged in a confrontation outside the National Assembly.

Bong Jun-won reports.

[Report]

Members of the People Power Party stood side by side, shouting for the dismissal of the impeachment.

Excluding the leadership, 37 members gathered in one place.

[Kim Gi-hyun/People Power Party Member: "Did you hear the final statement of the president made during the last impeachment hearing? I was moved to tears while listening."]

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "We oppose the impeachment of the president. The impeachment of the president is, in fact, an impeachment of the Republic of Korea's system and an impeachment of the future of the Republic of Korea."]

Democratic Party members, including Representative Lee Jae-myung, numbered 130.

The five other opposition parties held a counter-rally in support of impeachment.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Denying constitutional order and the rule of law can never be considered as being conservative. It is merely a reactionary force that is not even extreme conservatism."]

[Kim Sun-min/Acting Leader of Rebuilding Korea Party: "We must thoroughly understand the full scope of the insurrection and record it in history. We must pursue and punish every last person involved."]

There were mixed evaluations regarding the participation of the opposing party in the large-scale rally.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Pressuring the Constitutional Court to rule in favor of impeachment infringes on the independence of the court."]

[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "Are you saying that we will not only fail to stop the far-right's attempts to undermine the rule of law and trample on freedom of expression, but will also ride along with them to turn the Republic of Korea into a lawless land?"]

It seems that the large-scale political battle outside the National Assembly will intensify until the Constitutional Court reaches its final conclusion on the impeachment trial.

This is KBS News, Bong Jun-won.

