Commemorating 106th March 1st

The 106th anniversary of the March 1st Movement ceremony was held.



The theme for today's ceremony was "The Unified Cry of That Day, Today's Unified Republic of Korea."



Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated in his commemorative speech that the important lesson of the March 1st Movement is the spirit of unity.



Bae Ji-hyun reports.



[Report]



The 106th anniversary of the March 1st Movement ceremony was held under the theme "The Unified Cry of That Day, Today's Unified Republic of Korea."



Emphasizing "national unity," acting President Choi Sang-mok spoke of the spirit of the March 1st Movement.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "The important lesson of the March 1st Movement is the spirit of unity, where our people came together for a great cause."]



["Long live Korean independence!"]



The cry of "long live" echoed even in the Seodaemun Prison, where the patriots who fought to reclaim their country from Japanese colonial rule suffered hardships.



Both children and adults reflected on the meaning of the March 1st Movement through various activities.



[Kim Seo-hyun & Kim Yeon-woo/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "I knew about it (the meaning of the March 1st Movement) because we learn it in school, but being here makes it resonate more in my heart."]



[Kim Young-seok/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "The current situation is very chaotic, but I hope we can all unite as one Korean people and overcome this adversity well."]



At the Bosingak Bell Pavilion, seven descendants of independence activists, including Kim Dae-ha, the son of the late patriot Kim Byeong-hyeon, rang the memorial bell.



[Anne van Asse/Student from the Netherlands: "Almost inspirational. Koreans are still actively remembering such an important day."]



106 years ago, Jeong Jae-yong read the Declaration of Independence at Tapgol Park...



Today, his descendants stood in his place.



[Jeong Seong-hwa/Descendant of independence activist Jeong Jae-yong: "We have now risen up with determination."]



The people spent a meaningful day, marking the March 1st Movement on the 80th anniversary of the country's liberation, as they reflected on the noble sacrifices of the patriots.



KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



