Trump-Zelensky verbal clash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



I think this is the first time for such a summit.



U.S. President Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelensky.



There was an open and fiery argument in front of the cameras.



The anticipated mineral agreement fell through.



There was no joint press conference.



Foreign media commented that it was fortunate there weren't punches thrown.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



The summit started off amicably, but as President Zelensky clearly expressed his opposition to Trump's one-sided peace proposal, the atmosphere heated up.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "That's why we will never accept just ceasefire. It will not work without security guarantees."]



To Zelensky, who said, "Putin cannot be trusted, so security guarantees are needed," Trump shot back that he was not in a position to say that.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "You are right now not in a very good position. You've allowed yourself to be in a very bad position."]



Even the Vice President, sitting next to him, joined the verbal sparring.



This is a significant departure from diplomatic norms.



[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President: "I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media."]



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "You don't have the cards right now. With us you start having cards."]



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "I am serious, Mr. President. I'm very serious. I am the president of a country at war."]



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "What you are doing is very disrespectful, disrespectful to the country, this country."]



After a heated exchange, the meeting ended without results after just 50 minutes.



The previously agreed mineral agreement and joint press conference were also canceled.



Ukraine wanted more dialogue, but the U.S. rejected it.



Foreign media assessed that it was fortunate they didn't throw punches, stating it was not much different from a drunken brawl, without the drinking.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington for KBS News.





[Anchor]



▲In the fog of peace negotiations... the U.S. likely to pressure with the 'support suspension' card▲



Now, let's connect to the U.S. for more details.



Kim Kyung-soo, the atmosphere of the summit was very tense.



Can this be resolved?



[Reporter]



After the White House meeting, President Zelensky had an interview with Fox News, expressing respect for President Trump and the American people, attempting to smooth things over.



In fact, it is Ukraine that would suffer if relations with the U.S. deteriorate, which is reflected in Zelensky's statement during the interview that "without U.S. support, it would be difficult for Ukraine to stop Russia."



However, Zelensky refused to apologize for the clash.



On the other hand, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio demanded that "President Zelensky should apologize for how things have turned out."



The country that may be enjoying this situation is Russia.



Russia sided with Trump, stating that it was a miracle of restraint that President Trump did not physically assault President Zelensky.



[Anchor]



It seems that Europe is also quite surprised by this outcome.



What do you think?



[Reporter]



For now, the timetable set up by Trump has been disrupted.



This week, he made it seem like he was going to listen to European opinions through summits with France and the UK.



Then, he was likely planning to meet with Ukraine's Zelensky to persuade him regarding the peace proposal.



And he probably intended to showcase achievements in ending the war through a summit with Russia, but he has now encountered unexpected turbulence.



However, while Zelensky showed bravado at the White House, it will be difficult for Ukraine to continue the war without U.S. support.



Therefore, the U.S., well aware of this, is expected to strongly pressure for the acceptance of a peace proposal while using the card of military support suspension.



This has been reported from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!