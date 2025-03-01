News 9

Rain drops wildfire risks

입력 2025.03.01 (23:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 1), light rain fell nationwide, significantly reducing concerns about wildfires.

Starting tomorrow (Mar. 2), it is expected that heavy rain or snow will fall in various places.

Particularly in the eastern region of Gangwon Province, caution is advised to prevent damage from heavy snowfall.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

This is a view of Seongsan Ilchulbong in Jeju, where light rain is falling under cloudy weather.

Today, the country is generally cloudy, with sporadic raindrops falling, and the dry weather advisories that had been in effect for several days have been lifted, except for the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the east coast.

Although the risk of wildfires has decreased for the time being, starting tomorrow, there will be significant rain.

As cold air from the northeast meets warm air coming up from the south, heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country.

The expected precipitation until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 3) is up to 80mm in Jeju, North Jeolla Province, and South Chungcheong Province, while other regions may receive up to 60mm.

In particular, inland and mountainous areas will see temperatures drop overnight, leading to snowfall, with forecasts predicting up to 70cm of snow in the mountainous and eastern regions of Gangwon Province.

In the eastern region, it is expected that snow will continue until the middle of next week.

[Woo Jin-kyu/Weather Agency Official: "As moisture is supplied and cold air is more strongly drawn in, the duration of snowfall will be very long, resulting in significantly higher amounts of snow compared to other regions..."]

Additionally, as we move past the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop again below normal, leading to chilly weather.

For this reason, the Weather Agency has stated that there is a very high possibility that the rain or snow that falls will freeze immediately, creating icy patches on the roads.

Moreover, with increased traffic during the holiday period, the risk of accidents has also risen, so special caution is advised while driving.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rain drops wildfire risks
    • 입력 2025-03-01 23:22:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 1), light rain fell nationwide, significantly reducing concerns about wildfires.

Starting tomorrow (Mar. 2), it is expected that heavy rain or snow will fall in various places.

Particularly in the eastern region of Gangwon Province, caution is advised to prevent damage from heavy snowfall.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

This is a view of Seongsan Ilchulbong in Jeju, where light rain is falling under cloudy weather.

Today, the country is generally cloudy, with sporadic raindrops falling, and the dry weather advisories that had been in effect for several days have been lifted, except for the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the east coast.

Although the risk of wildfires has decreased for the time being, starting tomorrow, there will be significant rain.

As cold air from the northeast meets warm air coming up from the south, heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country.

The expected precipitation until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 3) is up to 80mm in Jeju, North Jeolla Province, and South Chungcheong Province, while other regions may receive up to 60mm.

In particular, inland and mountainous areas will see temperatures drop overnight, leading to snowfall, with forecasts predicting up to 70cm of snow in the mountainous and eastern regions of Gangwon Province.

In the eastern region, it is expected that snow will continue until the middle of next week.

[Woo Jin-kyu/Weather Agency Official: "As moisture is supplied and cold air is more strongly drawn in, the duration of snowfall will be very long, resulting in significantly higher amounts of snow compared to other regions..."]

Additionally, as we move past the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop again below normal, leading to chilly weather.

For this reason, the Weather Agency has stated that there is a very high possibility that the rain or snow that falls will freeze immediately, creating icy patches on the roads.

Moreover, with increased traffic during the holiday period, the risk of accidents has also risen, so special caution is advised while driving.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성

최상목 “3.1운동 가르침은 통합 정신”…3.1절 행사 풍성
“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회

“윤 대통령 지키자”…여의도·광화문 대규모 집회
“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도

“윤 대통령 즉각 파면”…‘퇴진 촉구’ 집회도
트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 <br>치달은 미-우크라 정상회담

트럼프-젤렌스키 설전, 파국 치달은 미-우크라 정상회담
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.