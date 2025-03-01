Rain drops wildfire risks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 1), light rain fell nationwide, significantly reducing concerns about wildfires.



Starting tomorrow (Mar. 2), it is expected that heavy rain or snow will fall in various places.



Particularly in the eastern region of Gangwon Province, caution is advised to prevent damage from heavy snowfall.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



This is a view of Seongsan Ilchulbong in Jeju, where light rain is falling under cloudy weather.



Today, the country is generally cloudy, with sporadic raindrops falling, and the dry weather advisories that had been in effect for several days have been lifted, except for the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the east coast.



Although the risk of wildfires has decreased for the time being, starting tomorrow, there will be significant rain.



As cold air from the northeast meets warm air coming up from the south, heavy rain is expected in most parts of the country.



The expected precipitation until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 3) is up to 80mm in Jeju, North Jeolla Province, and South Chungcheong Province, while other regions may receive up to 60mm.



In particular, inland and mountainous areas will see temperatures drop overnight, leading to snowfall, with forecasts predicting up to 70cm of snow in the mountainous and eastern regions of Gangwon Province.



In the eastern region, it is expected that snow will continue until the middle of next week.



[Woo Jin-kyu/Weather Agency Official: "As moisture is supplied and cold air is more strongly drawn in, the duration of snowfall will be very long, resulting in significantly higher amounts of snow compared to other regions..."]



Additionally, as we move past the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop again below normal, leading to chilly weather.



For this reason, the Weather Agency has stated that there is a very high possibility that the rain or snow that falls will freeze immediately, creating icy patches on the roads.



Moreover, with increased traffic during the holiday period, the risk of accidents has also risen, so special caution is advised while driving.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!