Special traffic crackdown

In commemoration of the March 1st Movement, special crackdowns on reckless driving and traffic accidents were conducted nationwide, resulting in over 700 violations being detected.



And in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, a vehicle caught fire while driving.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has compiled the incidents and accidents.



[Report]



Late at night, a motorcycle with dazzling lights roars down the street, making a loud noise.



Weaving lanes and ignoring traffic signals.



Once again, the reckless riders appeared on the eve of March 1st Movement Day this year.



The police deployed over 2,700 personnel and more than 1,100 patrol cars and equipment from last night (Feb. 28) until early this morning (Mar. 1) for a special crackdown.



[Police Official: "It is a violation of the Motor Vehicle Management Act..."]



A total of 744 illegal activities were detected nationwide, including 2 cases of reckless driving and 9 cases of driving without a license.



[Lim Jae-min/Head of Traffic Crime Investigation Team, Seoul Police Agency: "Illegal activities such as reckless driving and dangerous driving are frequently occurring. Additionally, videos of such illegal activities are being shared among the younger generation through social media..."]



Bright red flames engulf the vehicle, and black smoke rises.



[Kim Mi-so/Witness of the Vehicle Fire: "There was fire rising from the car, and a huge amount of smoke came out..."]



Around 4:30 PM today, a fire broke out in an SUV traveling on the highway near the Gimpo tollgate, which was extinguished in about 20 minutes.



The driver evacuated, and there were no injuries, but the vehicle was completely burned.



Around 10 AM today, a fire broke out near Hwangryongsan in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.



After deploying helicopters, the fire was extinguished in about 50 minutes.



Forest authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and the area affected.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



