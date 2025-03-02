Second phone of former NEC chief

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been revealed through an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection that Kim Se-hwan, the former Secretary-General of the National Election Commission, opened a separate mobile phone account under the name of the commission to contact politicians during his tenure.



However, it has not been confirmed which politicians he communicated with or what conversations took place.



This is a report by Park Young-min.



[Report]



Kim Se-hwan, the former Secretary-General of the National Election Commission, has been indicted on charges of preferential hiring for his son.



[Kim Se-hwan/Former Secretary-General of the National Election Commission/Last November: "I heard your son was called 'Seja (crown prince).' Did you directly instruct all the preferential support?] I'm sorry."



The Board of Audit and Inspection stated that Kim opened a mobile phone account under the name of the commission for personal use during his tenure.



According to the audit report, Kim instructed a staff member in January 2022 to "open a mobile phone account and bring it."



Kim stated, "There was a need to communicate with politicians via phone or text," and added that the content was "varied and cannot be specified."



In the year 2022, there was the presidential election in March and local elections in June, indicating that he communicated with politicians using a separate mobile phone ahead of the elections.



Kim resigned in March 2022 amid controversy over the mismanagement of early voting for the presidential election, but he did not return the mobile phone.



He returned the phone after the audit began, but it was in a reset state, making it impossible to verify its usage.



He explained that taking the phone was "part of the belongings organized by staff in the official residence," but the staff members provided conflicting statements, according to the Board of Audit and Inspection.



The National Election Commission has not issued an official stance regarding Kim's "second phone," but mentioned that it could have been used for communication with members of the National Assembly due to the nature of the work.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



