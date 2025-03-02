News 9

Tightened airplane battery rules

2025.03.02

[Anchor]

The strengthened regulations on carrying power banks in airplane cabins, following the Air Busan aircraft fire at the end of January, have been implemented today (Mar. 1).

When boarding a flight, power banks must be placed in a plastic bag, and there are limits on their capacity and quantity.

Reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story.

[Report]

[Korean Air Check-in Counter Announcement: "Please cover the charging ports of the power banks with insulating tape..."]

From the check-in process, the capacity and quantity of the batteries brought by passengers are checked.

[Kim Hye-ji/Korean Air Incheon Passenger Service Branch: "You can bring one (battery) per zipper bag, and for six or more, airline approval is required, so after attaching a sticker..."]

To prevent fires, batteries must be placed in a plastic bag, and only up to five can be carried. However, if there are special reasons such as medical purposes, airline approval must be obtained, and a green sticker must be attached.

For larger capacity batteries, only up to two can be carried with a yellow sticker obtained from the airline.

[Lim Chae-eun & Lim Hee-chan/Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "(After the incident) I thought that I should always carry (power banks) with me when flying."]

If batteries with a capacity larger than the regulations or additional batteries without the airline's approved sticker are detected during security screening, they must be discarded on-site or returned home.

Incheon Airport applied the strengthened regulations in trial during security screening, and on the day before yesterday (Feb. 28), 180 cases were detected.

[Lee Hak-jae/President of Incheon International Airport Corporation: "We ask that power banks be placed in a plastic bag. It would be best if you could prepare them from home, and we are also preparing many plastic bags at our airport."]

Starting today, lithium-ion batteries cannot be stored in the overhead compartments when flying.

Additionally, batteries must not be connected to power or other batteries for charging during the flight.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.

