Dept. stores showcase food for sales

These days, many people are drawn to eating rather than shopping at department stores.



Department stores, which are experiencing stagnant sales, are showcasing unique food halls to attract customers.



Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the story.



[Report]



Various items are displayed, including anchovies, kelp, shrimp, and dried vegetables.



["Smoked anchovies and then pieces of kelp..."]



You can choose from 21 types of broth ingredients, and they will grind and package them on the spot.



Cheese is also cut into desired shapes and sizes.



Last year, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety revised related regulations, allowing cheese produced in blocks to be sold in this manner.



This targets single-person households that found it burdensome to buy block cheese.



[Ahn In-sook/Seoul Gangnam-gu: "It's good. Then I can buy in small quantities and have a variety instead of buying in bulk."]



A long line has formed at the food hall of the department store.



People are trying to buy tiramisu, which has recently become popular as a "crack-to-eat cake".



This department store's strategy of being the first to showcase famous dessert brands from home and abroad led to a more than a 10% increase in food hall sales last year.



[Lim Eun-jin/Seoul Yangcheon-gu: "After seeing it on social media, crack-to-eat cake was fun."]



The reason department stores are focusing on their food halls is to boost their sluggish sales.



Just 3 to 4 years ago, the sales of the three major department stores were growing in double digits, but last year, they only saw a 1% increase.



[Lee Hee-seok/Team Leader of Fresh Food Team, Shinsegae Department Store: "Food is an easily accessible category for customers, and the cross-purchase rate with other categories is close to 50%, which is actually a big help to the overall sales of the department store."]



The food hall located on the lowest floor of the department stores is gaining attention as a key strategy to lead customers to the upper floors.



This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae.



