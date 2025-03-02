New evidence of comfort stations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The number of Korean comfort women during the Japanese colonial period is estimated to be at least 100,000.



The Japanese government is turning a blind eye to this responsibility.



However, it is pointed out that the evidence is overwhelming.



Recently, more evidence has emerged.



A physical examination record of Korean comfort women written by the Japanese military has been discovered.



Reporter Kim Hyo-shin visited the locations of the comfort stations mentioned in the documents.



[Report]



In the late 1930s, after committing massacres and indiscriminate sexual assaults in Nanjing, the Japanese military established over 70 comfort stations.



Teenage memories for 96-year-old Peng Zhuying end at a comfort station.



[Peng Zhuying/Comfort Woman from 1945-50: "I was probably in my late teens. (The Japanese soldiers) broke two of my toes to drag me away. My sister was also stabbed in the stomach once."]



Recently, the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre in China found evidence that the Japanese military directly managed the comfort women.



This is the 'Comfort Women Physical Examination Record' created by the Japanese Kwantung Army in 1939.



Nine individuals, including Kim, Park, and Nam, are listed, with the character '선(鮮)' indicating they came from Korea.



The record includes the names of diseases and treatment lists for each individual.



[Su Zhiliang/Director of the Chinese Comfort Women Research Institute: "The materials from that time can prove that the Japanese government and military had a very close relationship with the comfort stations."]



The location of the comfort station is in a place called Hengdaohezixiang, which has not been known until now.



Hengdaohezixiang is located near the city of Tieling, which was strategically chosen by the Japanese military early on for its geographical location and abundant natural resources for their invasion of Northeast China.



After much inquiry, we were able to hear testimonies from local residents about the existence of a comfort station established by the Japanese military in the past.



[Hengdaohhezi Resident: "When one person finished, another would come in... There were many Japanese (soldiers)! They really..."]



However, as time has passed, it is difficult to find traces of the comfort station buildings.



There are also research findings suggesting that about half of the comfort women in China were assumed to be Korean.



Joint preservation efforts between Korea and China seem necessary.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Hengdaohhezi.



