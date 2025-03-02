N. Jeolla in bid for Summer Olympics

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jeonju City of North Jeolla Province has caused a stir by being selected as a domestic candidate city for the 2036 Summer Olympics, beating Seoul.



North Jeolla is currently in a festive mood.



The candidate city will be decided as early as February next year.



There is much to prepare for ahead.



Kim Hyun-joo reports.



[Report]



'Jeonbuk has done it!'.



Celebratory banners for the selection as an Olympic candidate city have been hung throughout Jeonju.



Given the tough competition with Seoul, the news of the selection brought even greater joy.



[Choi Ha-neul/Jeonju, North Jeolla Province: "I often wondered, 'Will it really be held in our Jeonju?' Now, if it really happens, I think it would be a great opportunity to promote our hometown, Jeonju, so I really hope it works out..."]



As the final selection of the host city is still pending, there were many voices for the need of thorough preparations.



[Park Yong-woon/Jeonju, North Jeolla Province: "We lack accommodation facilities like hotels, and there are many aspects of the competition facilities that need improvement..."]



With the host city to be decided as early as February next year, North Jeolla Province has immediately entered a system to host the Olympic games.



They are forming a dedicated organization and preparing a supplementary budget, while also planning to collaborate with non-capital alliance cities.



In particular, regarding concerns about the failure of the Jamboree and the lack of financial resources, they have stated that they will learn from past failures.



[Kim Kwan-young/Governor of North Jeolla Province: "There are nearly ten cities, including those in India and Egypt, that are competing to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. We will prepare thoroughly for the fierce competition."]



The solidarity of local cities has begun in earnest, with Gwangju City deciding to support the archery and swimming venues.



Seoul City has also expressed its willingness to do its best to assist North Jeolla's final selection, keeping the possibility of cooperation open.



KBS News, Kim Hyun-joo.



